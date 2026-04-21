I've reviewed over 50 phone cases, and these are the best ones for Samsung users

I recently took the plunge and upgraded to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra from my previous S24 Ultra, and let me tell you – I am over the moon with it. As a photographer, image quality is my number one priority when shooting with a smartphone, and my second must-have is a phone case that not only looks great and exudes creativity, but also allows me to get the most out of my smartphone.

If you own one of the best camera phones of 2026, especially a Samsung phone, then you need one of the cases and accessories that I've listed below. Everyone's tastes are different, of course, but I've personally tested and reviewed over 50+ phone cases and camera lens protectors when putting together guides for our sister site, Digital Camera World, so trust that I know at least a thing or two about what makes a great case.

In this guide, you'll find plenty of recommendations on cases that I can vouch for. But in short: for style, pick BURGA. For uniqueness, choose CASETiFY. For safety, pick MOUS. Productivity, you want MOFT. Value for money, Belkin. And if you want better control over your images - check out the Telesin Master Grip (my full review on this is coming soon.

Apple fans, check out our guide to the best iPhones for photography, or see my picks of the best budget camera phones for more recommendations.