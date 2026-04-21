I've reviewed over 50 phone cases, and these are the best ones for Samsung users

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My personal fave is the Telesin Master Grip for smartphone shooters.

S26 phone accessories
(Image credit: Future / Belkin / Mous / Burga / casetify / Edited with gemini AI)

I recently took the plunge and upgraded to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra from my previous S24 Ultra, and let me tell you – I am over the moon with it. As a photographer, image quality is my number one priority when shooting with a smartphone, and my second must-have is a phone case that not only looks great and exudes creativity, but also allows me to get the most out of my smartphone.

If you own one of the best camera phones of 2026, especially a Samsung phone, then you need one of the cases and accessories that I've listed below. Everyone's tastes are different, of course, but I've personally tested and reviewed over 50+ phone cases and camera lens protectors when putting together guides for our sister site, Digital Camera World, so trust that I know at least a thing or two about what makes a great case.

Telesin Master Grip for S26 Ultra

Telesin Master Grip

This smartphone accessory is one of the coolest things I've tested with my S26 Ultra and it costs only $129.99 / £96 (approx) directly from Telesin.
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls