This beautiful fountain pen is 40% off right now

If our coverage of beautiful pens has proven anything over the years, it's that pen prices can vary wildly. If you really want to, you can pay north of ten grand for a beautiful pen from the likes of Montblanc or Tibaldi, whose diamond-encrusted writing implements certainly sparkle. But you can also get a beautiful pen for under £30.

Beiluner is one of the most popular pen brands on Amazon for a reason. Its luxury fountain pens feature a classically elegant design, with a 24k gold finish and German Schneider ink absorber. The result is a writing experience that looks and feels more luxury than it costs.

And right now it costs even less. For a limited time, the Beiluner luxury fountain pen is 39% off at Amazon, bringing the price down from £37.99 to £22.99. Reviews on Amazon rave about the luxury feel and value for money – which, at just over £20, is better than ever right now.

Save 39% Was £37.99 now £22.99 at Amazon Designed for smooth, reliable writing, this pen combines a comfortable grip with a balanced design for effortless everyday use. Its precision tip delivers consistent ink flow and clean lines, while the durable construction ensures lasting performance. Practical, stylish, and easy to carry, it’s a versatile choice for work, study, or home.