This gorgeous fountain pen is nearly 50% off for Labor Day
It's one of the most popular pens on Amazon, and it's under $20 right now.
In case you hadn't noticed, we're big fans of fountain pens here at Creative Bloq. From Montblanc to Kaweco, we can't say no to a refined writing implement. But while it's certainly possible to fork out a ton of cash for one of the most beautiful pens, a genuinely enjoyable writing experience doesn't have to break the bank.
Beiluner is one of the most popular pen brands on Amazon for a reason. Its luxury fountain pens feature a classically elegant design, with a 24k gold finish and German Schneider ink absorber. The result is a writing experience that looks and feels more luxury than it costs.
And right now it costs even less. For a limited time, the Beiluner luxury fountain pen is 47% off at Amazon, bringing the price down from $37.99 to $19.98. Reviews rave about the luxury feel and value for money – which, at under $20, is better than ever right now.
Designed for smooth, reliable writing, this pen combines a comfortable grip with a balanced design for effortless everyday use. Its precision tip delivers consistent ink flow and clean lines, while the durable construction ensures lasting performance. Practical, stylish, and easy to carry, it’s a versatile choice for work, study, or home.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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