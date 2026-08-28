These delightfully cheap retro pens are the art world's best-kept secret
Once you've tried LePen, it's hard to use anything else.
In 2026, it can feel like we're living in Spike Jonze's universe. The film director's 2013 hit, Her, imagined a word in which people form emotional bonds with AI – a world which, in the age of ChatGPT et al, doesn't feel quite so futuristic. And now, if you want to feel even more immersed in Jonze's world, you can use his favourite pen!
When I attended Figma's Config conference in San Francisco last year, I was surprised to hear Jonze wax lyrical about Marvy Uchida's range of LePen pens. These fine-tipped pens come in a delightful array of colours, and most importantly, they're cheap. I've been using them for years, but this was the first time I'd heard anybody, let alone one of my favourite film directors, mention them.
LePen pens come in an endless array of colours, and are a delight to use. With an ultra-thin 0.3mm fineliner tip, they offer unrivalled accuracy, and they're also incredibly light. also light is the price. At $17.50 for a pack of 12, these are $1.48 per pen. Which, when you consider that some of the most beautiful pens cost thousands, is nothing short of a steal.
The Marvy Uchida LePen features a smooth micro-fine plastic tip for precise, controlled writing. Its quick-drying, smear-resistant, water-based dye ink delivers vivid colour and works well on thin paper. With a lightweight, sleek barrel and a wide range of colours, it’s ideal for journaling, planners, lettering, scrapbooking and everyday writing.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.