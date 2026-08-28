These delightfully cheap retro pens are the art world's best-kept secret

In 2026, it can feel like we're living in Spike Jonze's universe. The film director's 2013 hit, Her, imagined a word in which people form emotional bonds with AI – a world which, in the age of ChatGPT et al, doesn't feel quite so futuristic. And now, if you want to feel even more immersed in Jonze's world, you can use his favourite pen!

When I attended Figma's Config conference in San Francisco last year, I was surprised to hear Jonze wax lyrical about Marvy Uchida's range of LePen pens. These fine-tipped pens come in a delightful array of colours, and most importantly, they're cheap. I've been using them for years, but this was the first time I'd heard anybody, let alone one of my favourite film directors, mention them.

LePen pens come in an endless array of colours, and are a delight to use. With an ultra-thin 0.3mm fineliner tip, they offer unrivalled accuracy, and they're also incredibly light. also light is the price. At $17.50 for a pack of 12, these are $1.48 per pen. Which, when you consider that some of the most beautiful pens cost thousands, is nothing short of a steal.