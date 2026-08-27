Adobe just added a brand new AI-assisted editor to Photoshop
The software is leaning further into prompt-based editing.
Adobe today announced a bunch of new AI-powered features for its flagship design software. Photoshop now offers new light adjustment tools, more precise AI editing with masks, and, perhaps most significantly, a brand new editing space.
Centred around prompt-based editing, the new AI-assisted editor, now available in beta, offers a dedicated interface for users to edit using a natural language prompt bar alongside other generative tools, powered by various AI models.
The new editor represents perhaps Adobe's most decisive move yet in its embracing of 'conversational editing'. The company has already added new AI assistants to the likes of Photoshop and Adobe Express. But now it's offering an entirely new editing interface for its most established software.
As well as prompt to edit, the new AI-assisted editor features some of Photoshop's other AI tools, including Remove Background, Generative Expand, Generative Fill and Generative Upscale.
While the advent of a brand new AI-assisted editor is unlikely to appease those lamenting the insertion of AI into every area of digital creativity, Adobe is keen to stress that like all of its AI offering, the AI-assisted editor is designed to fit into existing workflows. Or, if a user prefers, they can disable it altogether.
And the prompt to edit feature isn't limited to the new AI editor. "Prefer to keep working in the Pro Editor? Prompt to Edit offers the same natural language editing directly in the Pro Editor's Contextual Task Bar, so you can transform an entire image using simple prompts, with no selection required, right from the context bar you’re already using," Adobe announced in a blog post. "Whether you prefer prompts, precision tools, or a combination of both, Photoshop offers the flexibility to support the way you create."
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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