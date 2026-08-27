Adobe today announced a bunch of new AI-powered features for its flagship design software. Photoshop now offers new light adjustment tools, more precise AI editing with masks, and, perhaps most significantly, a brand new editing space.

Centred around prompt-based editing, the new AI-assisted editor, now available in beta, offers a dedicated interface for users to edit using a natural language prompt bar alongside other generative tools, powered by various AI models.

Adobe has already introduced AI assistants in Photoshop, Express and more (Image credit: Adobe)

The new editor represents perhaps Adobe's most decisive move yet in its embracing of 'conversational editing'. The company has already added new AI assistants to the likes of Photoshop and Adobe Express. But now it's offering an entirely new editing interface for its most established software.

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As well as prompt to edit, the new AI-assisted editor features some of Photoshop's other AI tools, including Remove Background, Generative Expand, Generative Fill and Generative Upscale.

Various models, such as ChatGPT, can be accessed within Photoshop (Image credit: Adobe)

While the advent of a brand new AI-assisted editor is unlikely to appease those lamenting the insertion of AI into every area of digital creativity, Adobe is keen to stress that like all of its AI offering, the AI-assisted editor is designed to fit into existing workflows. Or, if a user prefers, they can disable it altogether.

And the prompt to edit feature isn't limited to the new AI editor. "Prefer to keep working in the Pro Editor? Prompt to Edit offers the same natural language editing directly in the Pro Editor's Contextual Task Bar, so you can transform an entire image using simple prompts, with no selection required, right from the context bar you’re already using," Adobe announced in a blog post. "Whether you prefer prompts, precision tools, or a combination of both, Photoshop offers the flexibility to support the way you create."