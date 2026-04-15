Adobe is making bold claims about its new Firefly AI Assistant

Tech companies often (read: always) make bold claims when unveiling their latest innovations. But even in this context, Adobe's positing that its new Firefly AI Agent will mark a "fundamental shift in how creative work is done" is big talk. The brand is heralding a move towards "agentic creativity", where creators can describe the desired outcome in their own words, and the assistant can dip into the entire Creative Cloud suite to create it.

Firefly AI Assistant brings the entire Creative Cloud suite together in a single conversational interface that can orchestrate workflows across Photoshop, Premiere, Lightroom, Express, Illustrator and more. Back at Adobe Max last October, we asked if 'conversational editing' was the future of design, and with this update, it's clear Adobe thinks so.

Users can guide Firefly AI Assistant’s output through text prompts, along with interactive controls like buttons and sliders. The assistant is able to recommend actions, coordinate tasks across apps and carry out workflows. It also adapts its controls to the project at hand.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Adobe)

Perhaps anticipating a potential backlash, Adobe's David Wadhwani has written a blog post arguing that what sets the company apart from competitors is its belief that AI agents must "keep humans in the loop".

"Our belief is that agentic AI should serve human creativity, making creation more accessible, expressive and powerful than ever before. We’re developing a new Adobe creative agent, a new way of working that empowers you to become the creative director of your own story. You set the vision, apply your taste and make the calls that only you can make. The creative agent will help you carry forward your vision by orchestrating various models, tools and production processes, reaching across applications to complete all sorts of tasks that previously took vastly more time and effort."

(Image credit: Adobe)

Firefly is also getting new video and image editing capabilities, and expanded partner models, with Kling 3.0 and Kling 3.0 joining the likes of Google’s Nano Banana 2 and Veo 3.1, Runway Gen-4.5, Luma AI’s Ray3.14 and more.

Adobe's focus on AI has become increasingly dogged in recent years, but the company does seem intent on exploring ways in which the tech can work alongside the human hand. The recently announced Firefly Custom Models are designed to ensure output consistency adheres to your own aesthetic style, while Firefly AI Agent lets creators step in at any point to guide, refine or adjust outputs.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Firefly AI Assistant will be available in public beta in Firefly in the coming weeks.