Why Adobe has a "laser focus" on content creators

We’ve had content creators as customers for a long time, I think if you talk to folks here, you'll hear a lot of them say, I use Premiere Pro, I use Photoshop, I use Illustrator. So this isn't necessarily a new audience to us, but as we started to dig and understand what are the unique needs of a creator versus, say, a traditional graphic designer, they're different, right? They're creating content sometimes daily or even more than twice a day. So the speed at which they're creating is so fast that we're having to adapt. They're solopreneurs, often having to manage their own brand, their own finances, their own marketing, and so they have this unique set of needs and challenges that we haven't been laser focused on before.

What we hear a lot from this audience is, because they're doing so much on their own, there's a lot that would help them from a tooling perspective, but also they want to learn from each other – that is so valuable to them, not just digitally, but in real life, making connections, feeling like they have a support system, people they can go to and ask questions, and so creating opportunities for them to come together in real life, it's huge. And so that's really what today is about.