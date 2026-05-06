Godiva's nostalgic handcrafted animation celebrates a century of artistry

The Belgian chocolate brand Godiva is a century old this month. To celebrate, it's putting the focus on its commitment to craftsmanship with a nostalgic 2D animation.

The animation touches on the brand's history while highlighting the magic of shared moments and celebrations through a series of era-spanning vignettes. Like the viral Intermarché Christmas wolf advert, it's another example of how handcrafted work can evoke a more powerful and authentic connection with audiences in these times of AI phoniness.

Godiva says the animation is intended to honour a "legacy of artistry, innovation, and timeless indulgence" rooted in the passion that inspired founder Pierre Draps in his Brussels workshop and shaped by his wife Eugénie's innovations and attention to detail.

The piece was produced by the London-based animation studio The Line and directed by Sam Taylor. Leighton Meester of Gossip Girl fame narrates, reprising her role as Lady Godiva from previous ads to provide a constant across generations.

The Line says its aim was to "take viewers on a journey through decades of meaningful moments celebrated with premium chocolate".

"We wanted each decade to introduce a new ensemble of characters, authentic to their time period," it says.

For more animation news, don't miss Looney Tunes' Japanese makeover and one animator's Pixar-inspired latte art.