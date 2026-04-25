One photo, two products: this Bic advert is print perfection
Is this the best print ad ever created?
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Some campaigns are so memorable that they keep coming up in conversation, even several years later. That's why when we saw this post from Ads with Benefits about Bic's famous advert (below), it got us all talking again.
Bic's famous print advert, created by JWT Amsterdam, uses the same photo to advertise two of its products. Both show a man. In one of them, the man has a beard and moustache drawn on with a pen, in the next one, he is clean shaven.
A razor at the top of the second photo shows us what's being advertised, though there is no pen on the first photo, which some have pointed out is a little inconsistent.Article continues below
A post shared by Ads With Benefits (AWB) (@adswithbenefits)
A photo posted by on
Some have also suggested the advert could be included further by including a photo of the man being set alight with a Bic lighter.
Aside from that though, no one can seem to find fault with this ad. It's a classic. Print ad perfection. We'll be needing to update our best print ads guide in order to include it, as it's been left out until now through an oversight on our part.
What do you think of the advert? Is it the best print advert ever created? Is it up there with the great print adverts of the 2000s? Let us know in the comments.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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