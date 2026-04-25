Some campaigns are so memorable that they keep coming up in conversation, even several years later. That's why when we saw this post from Ads with Benefits about Bic's famous advert (below), it got us all talking again.

Bic's famous print advert, created by JWT Amsterdam, uses the same photo to advertise two of its products. Both show a man. In one of them, the man has a beard and moustache drawn on with a pen, in the next one, he is clean shaven.

A razor at the top of the second photo shows us what's being advertised, though there is no pen on the first photo, which some have pointed out is a little inconsistent.

Article continues below

A post shared by Ads With Benefits (AWB) (@adswithbenefits) A photo posted by on

Some have also suggested the advert could be included further by including a photo of the man being set alight with a Bic lighter.

Aside from that though, no one can seem to find fault with this ad. It's a classic. Print ad perfection. We'll be needing to update our best print ads guide in order to include it, as it's been left out until now through an oversight on our part.

What do you think of the advert? Is it the best print advert ever created? Is it up there with the great print adverts of the 2000s? Let us know in the comments.