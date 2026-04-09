Coachella is just around the corner, and to celebrate, artists have been competing in the ultimate battle of billboards. Paving the road to the iconic music festival, stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Raye and Katseye have brightened up the desert with their playful ads, turning the 200-kilometre commute to Indio into an interactive game of spot the celeb.

Coachella's iconic billboard ads have become somewhat of a tradition now, and it seems each year artists are increasingly competing to see who can create the most beautiful, hilarious, or simply unhinged design. From Ozempic mentions to satanic panic, these are the best Coachella billboards of 2026.

01. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s dress “sparkles” in her new Coachella billboard. pic.twitter.com/nlMUCf1IyyApril 8, 2026

In keeping with her retro starlet aesthetic, Sabrina Carpenter's billboard is the perfect blend of cheekiness and glam. Featuring a shot of the popstar sprawled across the billboard with the suggestive tagline "she told you she'd come again!" the sparkling design brings a playful showgirl aesthetic that's quintessentially on brand for the singer.

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02. Ethel Cain

ethel cain’s coachella billboard is TOO GOOD pic.twitter.com/n5rFLjX0VNApril 3, 2026

American singer-songwriter Ethel Cain went full send with the unhinged vibes, creating a wonderfully eerie billboard design. In keeping with her Southern Gothic aesthetic, Cain's billboard simply reads, "Go see Ethel Cain or the devil will get you", alongside a simple illustration of a girl carrying a scythe. The design plays on an iconic sign on Interstate 65 that reads “Go to Church or the Devil Will Get You.” Embracing the absurdity of the satanic panic phenomenon, her billboard doesn't shy away from being a little provocative.

03. CMAT

A post shared by AWAL (@awal) A photo posted by on

Irish musician CMAT bought the attitude with her billboard design, featuring the simple sentiment "Coachella, don't be a b*tch". Her simple yet bold logo, paired with a Gaelic-inspired font, brings a touch of her identity to the design, while the red, blue and white colour scheme has a subtle Americana vibe.

04. Major Lazer

Billboard spotted for Major Lazer ahead of their Coachella performance this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Ig70a9w6zaApril 8, 2026

Taking the simple route, musical group Major Lazer opted for a billboard in the style of a text message. Succinct and informative, the design simply reads "Come shake that lil Ozempic a** Sunday 6 pm at Major Lazer.” Is it the most creative? No. But it gets points for effectively getting the message across (and a bonus point for being slightly unhinged).

05. Katseye

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Combining the worlds of High Renaissance art and girl band badassery, Katseye's billboard is a playful take on tradition. Featuring the Mona Lisa sipping tea with some fierce acrylic nails, the design feels very in line with Gen Z ridiculousness, embracing the sillier side of billboard advertising.

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06. Laufey

stay out of treble! come see @laufey’s set! 👀🐠🏜️🎼see you soon coachella pic.twitter.com/OZnT1mrFLFApril 7, 2026

Taking a cute and playful approach to Coachella billboard branding, Icelandic singer Laufey's design cuts through the saucy and salacious designs with a refreshingly twee tone. Her musical note-themed billboard bears the adorable punny question "Can this madwoman stay out of treble?!" embracing a simple yet joyful design.