McDonald's Malaysia has hopped on the hype for one of the most highly anticipated biopics of all time. In a simple yet effortlessly effective ad, the fast-food chain has put its own ingenious spin on the movie marketing hype, and design fans are going wild.

From billboard ads to iconic TV commercials, McDonald's knows how to make a big impact, often with minimalist design. This latest ad is no different – all it took was a couple of fries to represent one of pop's most influential icons.

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The ad in question features a pair of fries positioned like a pair of legs. The bend of the potatoey knees and the pointed angle of the 'toes' was enough for many fans to instantly recognise who the ingenious ad was referencing – of course, it's none other than Michael Jackson.

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In line with the new biopic Michael starring the king of pop's own nephew, Jaafar Jackson, the clever ad is a subtle homage to the new release that still sticks to McDonald's iconic branding. While most praised the design, calling it "clever" and "genius", others were slightly confused by the design, with one Redditor writing, "I see two people spooning," while another added, "Honestly. All I see is a fry man desperately needing to pee". (You can't win 'em all, I suppose.)

For more McD's branding inspiration, check out the McDonald's taste test controversy explained or take a look at these ingenious McDonald's print ads that are going viral (again).