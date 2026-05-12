Why the Liquid Death x Pop-Tarts collab is absolute genius

What makes a product something people screenshot, argue about on Reddit, and quietly add to their Amazon basket at 11pm? In the case of Liquid Death Pop-Tarts Carnage Iced Tea, the answer is not the flavour. It's that both brands brought something the other couldn't fake.

Liquid Death didn't just unlock a taste (however disgusting it might seem to some). They bought permission: permission to play in the nostalgia of a fearless childhood, a territory that no amount of death metal branding could have accessed alone. And Pop-Tarts didn't find a new audience. They gave one a reason to come back.

For more branding excellence, see the best rebrands of all time.

Latest Videos From

Liquid Death x Pop-Tarts™ Carnage Iced Tea Makes You A Degenerate Again - YouTube Watch On

Why snacking became the frontier

The snack aisle, or more precisely, the snack moment, has become one of the most contested spaces in branding, and it's not hard to see why.

Most categories interrupt. They ask for your attention at a moment of their choosing, deliver a message, and leave. Snacking doesn't work like that. It's already there. On the desk during a late-night League of Legends session. On the sofa during a rewatch of Ted Lasso.

Snacks don't interrupt life. They're woven into the fabric of it.

This is why brands across categories are scrambling to get into this space. Not because snacking is a growth category, but because snack culture offers something advertising fundamentally cannot: a place in the moments consumers already own.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But you can't buy your way into a consumption ritual. You have to earn it.

Tonal coherence: the price of entry

(Image credit: Liquid Death x Pop-Tarts)

Earning it means understanding the culture well enough to contribute something real. And that starts with a question most brands don't ask honestly enough: do we actually belong here?

The collaborations that work tend to share what I'd call tonal coherence. Both brands occupy the same emotional register, even if the categories are miles apart. The ones that fail tend to have a passenger. One brand brought the equity, the other brought the distribution, and the result feels like a brand hitchhiking on someone else's identity. Sometimes cynical. Sometimes, just desperate. Either way, consumers feel it immediately.