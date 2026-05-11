As much as the latest tech, like Unreal Engine 5, can deliver more realistic visuals, I always have a stronger impression when developers push against that trend in favour of something more stylised. Back in 2012, Dishonored stood out with its oil painting-inspired aesthetic, even though one might assume dark and gritty realism would better suit the oppressive and plague-ridden setting of Dunwall. For that reason, it still looks terrific today compared to other games from that era, and its influence can still be felt, including Thick As Thieves, the latest twist on the immersive sim from Otherside Entertainment, headed up by the genre's pioneer, Warren Spector.

Indeed, from when the game was first announced at The Game Awards in 2024 – initially with the pitch of being a PvPvE multiplayer – it's hard not to make those comparisons. Like Dishonored, there's a painterly and exaggerated style to Thick As Thieves' character designs, while Edinburgh was also a city that inspired its setting. Art director Matt Moore is, of course, conscious of those comparisons but is also keen to draw the distinctions between the two.

"[Dunwall in] Dishonored was a mix of London and Edinburgh architecture, and we were certainly inspired by Edinburgh architecture – the qualities and mix of architectural styles, as well as the rich history, just made that a natural fit," he tells me.

(Image credit: Otherside Entertainment)

(Image credit: Otherside Entertainment)

The Edinburgh connection

During research, a small team of artists and designers were sent to Edinburgh to gather references, and the biggest inspiration was by far the city's distinct Scots baronial architecture. "A lot of the game involves navigating up on rooftops and travelling over buildings, so the unique turrets and materials on those old rooftops were awesome. Then there's that mix of medieval, steep and narrow closes, and old tenements. There was already a bunch of natural asymmetry, which was really appealing to us."

In fact, the game was almost going to be set in Edinburgh itself, though ultimately the decision was made to create a fictional city, which allowed for more creative liberties with both the history and geography, including a map that's highly based on Abbotsford, a historic country house in the Scottish Borders that's better known as the home of Sir Walter Scott.

Thick As Thieves' fictional Scottish city is Kilcairn, which is also based not in the Victorian era but in the 1910s. "It's set in an alternate timeline, in a fantastical sort of hidden city that had a rich history of magic, and we're also mixing that with all sorts of old-world technology," Moore explains. "The medieval architecture lets you go back to explore some old themes of old magic and deep history and deep roots of the city. We couldn't have that kind of history in a game set in America."

(Image credit: Otherside Entertainment)

(Image credit: Otherside Entertainment)

Think steampunk but with magic (magic-punk?), though he says they're also trying to be a little ambiguous about what is powering the game world's technology, be it its three-wheeled automobiles or airships that can search for thieves. Even then, when it came to character designs, there was a desire to take the inspiration authentically from the same era in terms of style and fashion. "One of the characters has a prosthetic hand that at first seems we're really taking liberties, but then we found some great real-life examples of prosthetics from that era too," Moore adds.