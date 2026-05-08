Stranger Than Heaven stars Snoop Dogg, Ado and an actor who died in 2014 – and it looks epic

Sega’s Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studio has revealed more of what we can expect from its upcoming Yakuza prequel, and fans are stunned. The cut scenes look sleek and stylish, the sumptuous theme song sounds straight from a big budget movie, and what a cast!

The game gives a surprisingly major role to the rapper Snoop Dogg, who appears alongside his son Cordell Broadus, US singer Tori Kelly and Japanese singers Ado and Satoshi Fujihara. There's even a posthumous appearance from Bunta Sugawara, an acclaimed Japanese actor who starred in iconic yakuza movies in the 70s.

Like the 007 First Light opening credits, Stranger than Heaver looks set to be an example of how games are becoming more cinematic than some movies.

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STRANGER THAN HEAVEN | Cast & Story Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Yakuza fans can be tough to please, but the response to the trailer above has been overwhelmingly positive. Even longtime fans who were skeptical about changes in the series say the trailer flipped their expectations, with some praising what they see as a blend of Yakuza and Mafia influences.

The cut scenes ooze style and cinematic flair, which bodes well for strong storytelling in the game. The theme song, which was written by Tori Kelly and Satoshi Fujiharaa and features Snoop Dogg and Ado, is a belter.

The fact that Snoop Dogg gets such an important role is one of the biggest twists. Many are also surprised to see Bunta, who died in 2014. His family gave Sega permission to use his likeness, and Toei Company, which produced the seminal Battles Without Honor and Humanity provided archival materials to help RGG Studio create a CG character.

[EN-4K] Xbox Presents: A Special Look at STRANGER THAN HEAVEN - YouTube Watch On

Some have concerns about the smoothness of combat mechanics, but the hype now makes this one of the most anticipated games of the year after GTA VI. It's slated for release towards the end of the year. Let me know in the comments what you think.