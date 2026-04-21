Almost eight years since Duncan Jones first announced plans for a Rogue Trooper movie adaptation, we finally have a teaser. Liberty Films doesn't give much away in the 20-second sequence, but we do see a glimpse of the genetic infantryman from the classic 2000AD comic strip in action, along with Bagman.

As to be expected for a movie based on such an iconic comic, the project remains the subject of controversy, but a lot of fans like what they see so far from what could be the first major feature film to be fully animated in Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.

Rogue Trooper | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Created by artist Dave Gibbons and writer Gerry Finley-Day back in 1981, Rogue Trooper tells the story of the sole-survivor of an invasion force as he seeks to track down a traitor who sold him and his comrades out.

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Some people complain that the use of Unreal Engine 5 makes the teaser look more like a cut scene from a game than a movie. But when games are starting to look like movies (see the new 007 First Light opening credits), does that actually matter? Rogue Trooper could even be the start of a new animation style if it succeeds. What will define whether it feels like more than a cut scene will be the storytelling, which we can't get much of an idea of yet.

A good sign is confirmation that Bagman will play an important role in the movie. People are also happy to see that it seems Rogue's eyes have been "fixed". Fans were surprised to see him shown with pupils in a previous still image, but the teaser shows him with glowing eyes like in the comics.

Image 1 of 4 A still image shows Rogue Trooper with pupils rather than glowing eyes. (Image credit: Liberty Films) (Image credit: Liberty Films) (Image credit: Liberty Films) (Image credit: Liberty Films)

Alas, we still don't know when Rogue Trooper will be released. The teaser plays with expectations and the delays experienced so far with the declaration 'Coming soon-ish'.