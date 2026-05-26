Brand collabs can be strange. Fusing two unrelated brands together can spawn uniquely creative results, like Lego Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight. or it can create a tacky hotchpotch that feels like a cheap cash grab.

I won't bore you with my opinion on which of those applies to Nike's latest collaboration with McDonald's. But one things that stands out with special edition Nike Book 2 sneakers are the colour. Has Nike confused this collab with its Nike x Tiffany drop from a few years back?

Image 1 of 2 The McDonald's-branded Nike Book 2 (Image credit: McDonald's) (Image credit: McDonald's)

The unusual turquoise blue McDonald's logo on special-edition Nike Book 2 are due to the original sneaker's namesake, NBA star Devin Booker.

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The multi-time All-Star plays for the Phoenix Suns. The team's home city and the capital of Arizona is just a couple of hours from Sedona, which is famous for its majestic red rock landscapes, spiritual vortexes and for having a McDonald's restaurant with a blue logo.

McDonald's says the unusual non-standard design was chosen "out of respect to the natural red rock scenery" (i.e., there are strict local regulations on storefronts and signage and it wasn't allowed to use its usual yellow and red brand colours).

Booker has played with the Phoenix Suns since 2015, and apparently that Sedona McDonald's restaurant has had a big impact on him.

“My sneakers have always been about honoring the places in Arizona that have shaped me over the years and the Nike Book 2 McDonald’s take inspiration from a place I return to every offseason,” he says in a press release.

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No golden arches at the Sedona McDonald's (Image credit: Trusted Media Brands Inc.)

The striking look of the Sedona McDonald's has made it a popular attraction and selfie spot. Given people's complaints over the dejoying of McDonald's. perhaps the brand should consider rolling out more variations elsewhere.

First look at the upcoming Nike Book 2 “M”, inspired by the iconic Sedona McDonald’s, the only location in the world with turquoise arches instead of the traditional golden ones. pic.twitter.com/YMhGuEyrkWMay 14, 2026

The general release of the McDonald's Nike Book 2 is scheduled for 2 June. A limited-edition all turquoise Friends and Family edition is available via a Friends & Family sweepstakes on the McDonald’s App until 28 May, but you'll have to opt in to MyMcDonald's Rewards and buy a new specialty drink.

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