Ingenious McDonald's print ads are going viral (again)

Few brands are as synonymous with clever print ads as McDonald's, so it's little wonder that old campaigns are constantly resurfacing on social media and Reddit. Some of the best McDonald's ads use minimalism to emphasise the ubiquity of its brand identity, and here's an example that's up there with the best.

Designed by Leo Burnett Germany in 2018, the 'McClocks' campaign was designed to advertise McDonald's restaurants that are open for 24 hours. At first, they look like simple close crops of a digital clock interface. But look closer at those minute markers (or as they're technically known, graduations) and you'll see some ingeniously hidden products.

(Image credit: McDonald's)

From the Big Mac to the Fillet-o-Fish, several famous McDonald's items are depicted through mere dashes. It's a testament to the clarity of the brand's iconography that these are all recognisable, just from a few small lines representing the different ingredients. The ads are currently back at the top of Reddit's r/DesignPorn channel, with over 5.4k upvotes.

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We've seen plenty of brilliant examples of minimalist design from McDonald's over the years. From burgers depicted using only text to road signs featuring just a slither of the golden arches, the brand has proven time and time again just how recognisable its marketing assets are.