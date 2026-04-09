Kit-Kat tweaks its logo in delightful new print ads
The brand's slogan comes to life in these clever posters.
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When it comes to brand slogans, few are as familiar as Kit-Kat's 'Take a break'. The line has given rise to all sorts of ingenious branding concepts over the years, from lockdown posters to a dig at AI. And now, the slogan is taking up residence on the iconic Kit-Kat logo itself – in visual form, at least.
Titled 'Little Breaks', Kit-Kat's latest delightful print campaign features tiny characters nestled in various corners of the Kit-Kat wordmark, depicted in the act of taking a break – reading, strumming a guitar, etc.
Created by creative agency VML, the campaign is a testament to the iconic nature of not just one, but two elements of Kit-Kat's brand identity. The close crops on various details of the Kit-Kat wordmark are hardly going to cause viewers trouble in identifying the brand – that bright red logo is famous enough.Article continues below
And it was a smart move not to spell out the concept by slapping the text 'take a break' on these ads – plenty will be savvy enough to make the connection.
Indeed, Kit-Kat has been on strong form when it comes to viral advertising lately. The brand's response to the recent Kit-Kat heist was a masterclass in turning a potential PR disaster into marketing gold.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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