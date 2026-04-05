I would die for this brand's adorable Yeti mascot

When it comes to nutrition apps, the word fun doesn't often spring to mind, but Yazio is here to change that. Launching its playful new brand identity, the healthy eating and calorie-tracking app embraces an interactive gamified strategy to make good nutrition a satisfying experience and bring some much-needed joy to the health branding sphere.

When it comes to the best rebrands, each has one theme in common – elevation. Yazio's new brand identity is no different, with a new wordmark, custom typography and even an adorable new mascot to launch it into a joyful new era.

(Image credit: Yazio branding)

Built in collaboration with creative studio Koto, Yazio's rebrand centres around the concept of Good Dopamine. At the heart of the brand's feel-good vibes is its new mascot, Yettie, a unique and adorable asset that helps Yazio stand out from the crowd. Chosen as a representation of people’s hang-ups around personal health: the yeti mascot is both "unexpected enough to be ownable, playful enough to make change feel lighter, and flexible enough to meet users across the full spectrum of a health journey," the official press release reads.

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With a unique character design, Yettie stands out among other brand mascots with their adorable face shape, distinct gradient fur and quirky horns that create a memorable silhouette. "Yettie gives the brand its edge, but the real win is what sits underneath: a system designed to drive habit formation and retention by turning everyday tracking into something users feel good doing,” explains James Roadnight, senior strategy director at Koto.

(Image credit: Yazio branding)

A new custom wordmark reinforces the brand's light, whimsical appeal, with rounded edges and "smile-inspired curves" within the letterforms. Led by a vibrant green inspired by Yettie's fur, the simple and modern primary palette is accompanied by off-white and soft black for a balanced appeal, while the neutrals of the secondary palette offer clarity and flexibility across the brand.

Created by Hottype, the custom typeface Yazio Sans channels Yettie's spirit with its rounded forms and closed shapes, blending grotesque details with quirky character. Paired with Noto Sans, the harmony of the pair makes for a practical, grounded brand appeal. Illustration builds an extra immersion, bringing users into Yettie's world, while motion design ties it all together, guided by three principles: "Alive and responsive, Celebrating both big and small wins, and occasionally Burst into Brilliance."

(Image credit: Yazio branding)

“This identity was built to work hard at every step,” said Fred North, creative director at Koto. “The design system is built around Yettie, from the wordmark to the type and color palette, bringing everything together into a distinctive, highly emotional, and differentiated brand. Clear rules define when Yazio speaks and when Yettie takes the mic, ensuring the brand shows up with the right tone at the right moment.”

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Discover more about Koto and check out their subtle rebrand for Amazon, or take a look at our interview with Koto's James Greenfield on the state of branding today.