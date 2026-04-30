Brands are forgetting the ‘personal’ in personal devices

Personal devices – those things that we carry around in our pockets, our bags and more recently, on our bodies – are more powerful than ever. We have mini smartphones on our wrists that can track our sleep and health, agentic assistants that can manage our schedules and invisible tech that we can prompt without even needing an interface.

However, somewhere along the road of constant innovation, brands seem to have forgotten the personal aspect. The tech might have more advanced cameras and sensors or longer battery life, but it’s somehow getting more boring from an identity perspective.

(Image credit: Koto/Apple/Google/Samsung/Huawei)

You could say it's because upgrade cycles are slowing and that anticipation just isn’t there like it used to be, but I think it goes beyond textbook innovation fatigue. So if the technology is there and only getting better, what’s actually missing?

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Meaning. Feeling. Connection (and not the bluetooth kind). That’s the short answer.

And if you really want to understand why those elements are missing, you first have to look at how the category got so comfortable talking about the wrong things.

A category stuck in a rut

(Image credit: Koto/Apple)

There’s a constraint that has shaped personal technology more than we often acknowledge: the size of a pocket.

From the earliest portable cameras to the Sony Walkman, consumer electronics have been designed to fit into something fixed and everyday. That physical limit became the default container for innovation. You can only stretch a rectangle so far before it stops being portable, so for decades the industry has refined within that boundary rather than breaking it.

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That’s why we’ve been carrying variations of the same core device for over 40 years. Camera, music player, phone – now all converged into a single object that sits comfortably in your pocket. Since then, progress has meant thinner, faster, better, but fundamentally the same.

If there’s one thing that kills emotional connection, it’s over-explaining specs and features

And when the form factor stops evolving, the story has to shift elsewhere.

If there’s one thing that kills emotional connection, it’s over-explaining specs and features. The sector has fallen into the trap of creating for comparison, driven by influencers and media obsessed with side-by-side comparisons. But those voices don’t represent most people. You can invest endlessly in the tech, but if you don’t invest in how it feels, you won’t create anything people care about.

Most categories evolve through leaps in form and behaviour. Personal devices have been optimised around a single physical context. When the container doesn’t change, neither does the thinking.

Tried, tested, failed

The industry has been searching for a way beyond that constraint for years, but it hasn’t quite found it.

Google Glass introduced a new interface, but never defined its role in everyday life. Humane’s AI Pin removed the screen, but failed to explain what behaviour it replaced. VR and AR continue to improve, but remain stuck between novelty and utility.

What these examples share isn’t a failure of technology, but of positioning. They introduced new capabilities, but not new habits. They didn’t clearly show who they were for, how they fit into real life, or what using them said about you.

But they all point to the same truth: the pocket is a limit.

If the dominant device can’t evolve without becoming impractical, the only option is to move elsewhere – onto the wrist, the face, closer to the body. That’s why wearables have become such an active area of exploration – watches, rings, headphones and glasses, forming a new ecosystem of body-worn devices.

The closer a device gets to the body, the higher the bar for acceptance

The challenge is that escaping the pocket creates a new problem: intimacy.

The closer a device gets to the body, the higher the bar for acceptance. It’s no longer just about utility, but comfort, identity and social signalling. You’re not just asking someone to use something new, but to wear it.

And that’s where most have fallen short. They’ve solved for engineering, but not meaning. Because leaving the pocket isn’t enough – you have to give people a reason to wear it.

Diamonds in the rough