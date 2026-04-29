Lizzo just announced her upcoming studio album BITCH, to the mixed response of fans. While some praised the singer's provocative attitude in her new musical era, others were torn by the album's... questionable artwork that had even the most loyal fans raising their eyebrows.

While the best album covers don't follow a formula, the singer's design was criticised by fans for its bland appeal and empty provocativeness. Turns out edgy imagery and decreased saturation do not inherently maketh an iconic album cover.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! To celebrate I present to you — MY NEW ALBUM 𝖡̶𝖨̶𝖳̶𝖢̶𝖧̶ COMING JUNE 5TH. Wanna get me a gift? Pre-order my album baby!!!! https://t.co/tn6XJ3iPY9 pic.twitter.com/Dkg2tfOdMIApril 27, 2026

Lizzo's BITCH album cover features an image of a hand giving the middle finger – but get this, the middle finger is Lizzo. Groundbreaking stuff. While my cynical side says it's perhaps trying a little too hard, the design itself carries its own issues. The flat, greyish hues of the undersaturated image, paired with the sloppily pasted-on mini middle finger Lizzo gives the artwork an unpolished feel. Still, given the 'could-not-care-less' attitude of the album thus far, I'm willing to give it the benefit of the doubt.

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"Sister…..this concept…..is a choice," one fan commented, while another added "Lizzo I love you but this cover is terrible," Critics were just as scathing, with one writing, "This has to be one of the worst covers I've ever seen," while another scathingly wrote, "I’ve never seen such a tacky album cover and title."

For more album art news, check out why fans thought Harry Styles' new album was a DIY job or check out why the alternate album art trend has gone too far.

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