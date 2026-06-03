Nvidia's game-changing DLSS is finally coming to Blender

With Computex 2026 underway in Taipei, there's been a flurry of news from Nvidia. The GPU giant has launched its first laptop chip, announcing a series of Nvidia RTX Spark laptops that it sees as doing nothing less than "reinventing the personal computer".

On the software side, we finally have a timeline for DLSS support in Blender, the best free 3D app for modelling and animation. DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction will be coming to Blender's Cycles renderer with Blender 5.3 this coming autumn.

Blender DLSS Ray Reconstruction - NVIDIA Studio Computex 2026 - YouTube Watch On

DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling. It's a tech developed by Nvidia that uses AI to upscale lower-resolution images, allowing for higher resolutions and better visual fidelity without the hit on performance.

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DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction makes use of a next-gen transformer model to improve image quality in ray-traced and path-traced games. This is intended to reduce ghosting and to make lighting more accurate and responsive.

In Blender 5.3, DLSS denoising will be a new option in addition to the existing OptiX Denoiser. It takes a lower resolution viewport and upscales it with AI to look like the normal image using less computing power than usual methods. This could make things significantly easier for 3D artists working in lighting and lookdev who want to work on a scene interactively while viewing near-final render quality without having to implement complex workarounds.

Blender teased the introduction of DLSS at SIGGRAPH 2025, and users were immediately excited about how much less frustrating it could make previewing work in the viewport on Cycles. As demonstrated in the video below shared by Andrew Price, AKA Blender Guru, at the time, the result is that previews in the viewport are much smoother to interact in, with any ghosting easier to live with than the frustration that comes from a slow viewport.

Another SIGGRAPH exclusive Blender demo was Nvidia's DLSS denoiser for Cycles. It made moving around the viewport feel as smooth as EEVEE! Crazy stuff. Another video below pic.twitter.com/qlbZAh7tJbAugust 15, 2025

Blender 5.3 is scheduled for release on 10 November. In the meantime, check out our Blender tutorials.