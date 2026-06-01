Celebrate Dinosaur Day with these roarsome Lego sets!

It's Dinosaur Day (yeah, I had no idea either), and short of heading over to your nearest Natural History Museum, grabbing one of these cool dino brick toys is the next best thing. I've searched for some fairly affordable, fun and impressive options below. And you'll no doubt notice that it's not just Lego represented.

That's because these days there are some decent Lego alternatives... that and Lego has generally gotten quite expensive. I've capped the below options at $60, so hopefully there are some affordable options for all. It's also a good idea to head over to my list of the best fidget toys – starting at $7!