Celebrate Dinosaur Day with these roarsome Lego sets!
Be a clever girl and piece a Velociraptor together for just $20.
It's Dinosaur Day (yeah, I had no idea either), and short of heading over to your nearest Natural History Museum, grabbing one of these cool dino brick toys is the next best thing. I've searched for some fairly affordable, fun and impressive options below. And you'll no doubt notice that it's not just Lego represented.
That's because these days there are some decent Lego alternatives... that and Lego has generally gotten quite expensive. I've capped the below options at $60, so hopefully there are some affordable options for all. It's also a good idea to head over to my list of the best fidget toys – starting at $7!
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Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
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