These 8 arty puzzles are great for mindfulness
Switch off from screens with these beautiful puzzles.
There's nothing more relaxing than doing a jigsaw puzzle. It's the perfect screen-free activity and is great for mindfulness. And if you're a creative person then doing an art-related jigsaw puzzle is even more fun.
Below, I've chosen a selection of arty jigsaw puzzles that I think you'll love. They range from 500 to 1,000 puzzle pieces, depending on how committed you're feeling and feature everyone from Frida Kahlo (I've personally done this puzzle and I can attest that it's a tricky one!) to wholesome watercolour images.
If you want more ways to distract yourself, see our favourite fidget toys or the best board games available.
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Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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