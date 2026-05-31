These 8 arty puzzles are great for mindfulness

There's nothing more relaxing than doing a jigsaw puzzle. It's the perfect screen-free activity and is great for mindfulness. And if you're a creative person then doing an art-related jigsaw puzzle is even more fun.

Below, I've chosen a selection of arty jigsaw puzzles that I think you'll love. They range from 500 to 1,000 puzzle pieces, depending on how committed you're feeling and feature everyone from Frida Kahlo (I've personally done this puzzle and I can attest that it's a tricky one!) to wholesome watercolour images.

If you want more ways to distract yourself, see our favourite fidget toys or the best board games available.