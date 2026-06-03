Chelsea FC has teamed up with Nike to reveal a fresh home kit for the 2026/27 season. Marked by the fierce new 'Can't Tame Us' campaign, the launch is a refreshed take on the kit-reveal formula, blending guerrilla marketing with high-fashion flourishes for a distinctly different kit debut.

As one of the most recognisable UK football logos of all time, it's no surprise that Chelsea's lion sits in pride of place throughout the campaign. Built to be "culturally disruptive and stylistically fearless", the new kit symbolises a revitalised new era for the club, but it seems not all fans are on board.

Can’t Tame Us. 🦁 The 2026/27 Chelsea home kit is here. Created with @NikeFootball. There’s a Lion in all of us. Fearless. Relentless. Impossible to control. Available now in-store and online. #CantTameUs pic.twitter.com/QBmAwlcMq5June 2, 2026

The 'Can't Tame Us' campaign was developed by creative agency TILL DAWN, with strategy by brand consultancy ICONIC. Central to the brand, the lion motif represents the indomitable spirit of Chelsea and its fans, "You can’t tame the players, the style, the youth, the progress or the club’s global influence," the press release reads. "The creative and brand world is bold, striking, fashion-forward, and the lion lives at the centre of our world, a visual symbol of a shared belief, a shared belief and a shared pride that cannot be tamed."

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(Image credit: Chelsea FC/Nike/TILL DAWN)

The new kit features the refreshed Chelsea FC badge and Nike Swoosh woven in Midwest Gold, complemented by the shirt's collar and button-down neck in the official Chelsea Bright Blue. Teasers of the new design began appearing in the form of posters, murals and projections spotted out in the wild across the globe, from London to Los Angeles.

Adding to the campaign's immersion, Chelsea FC personally delivered the new kit to a handful of fans across sports, music, and entertainment, from golfer Justin Rose to the Queen of Pop, Madonna, who was spotted repping the jersey on a livestream with internet icon, Gymskin.

(Image credit: Chelsea FC/Nike/TILL DAWN)

While the celebs happily repped the new kit, some fans were a little unsure about the new look. "Kit doesn’t even match this 'beast' aesthetic you lot are trying to force," one disgruntled fan wrote, while another claimed the design, "Looks like a P.E kit." It wasn't all doom and gloom, as one fan called the new kit "simple and classy", while another hopeful supporter added, "We're winning the league this coming season with this amazing jersey."

(Image credit: Chelsea FC/Nike/TILL DAWN)

For more sporting news, check out the genius double meaning of Cole Palmer's new logo, or take a look at why football club logos might be facing a design crisis.