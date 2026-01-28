Cole Palmer's new logo has a genius double meaning

Footballer Cole Palmer has released a new logo that references his goal celebration stance, sometimes known as 'Ice Man'. Cole uploaded a video to Instagram earlier this week with a video showing his new logo in production (below).

The video features various drawings of Cole in his 'Cold' stance and Cole jokingly asks the designer, 'Can you draw, yeah?'

The new logo features Cole's initials, with a slanted 'C' and a 'P' interlocking to form the crossed arms of his celebration stance. It's certainly more memorable than a simple monogram logo and it seems to have gone down well with fans.

While a lot of the comments focused on Cole's footballing career, when it comes to the logo, one Instagrammer said: "Minimal and memorable logo mark" while plenty replied with the 'cold' emoji. Someone else said, "What a logo". Another commenter called the logo "very creative".

I think it's a clever use of the what makes Cole memorable as well as his initials.

The logo may be used to represent Cole's personal commercial projects and may be used on Nike football boots and clothing collections, according to Footy Headlines.

For more on football and design, see our piece on the best football UK logos, our thought piece on whether football clubs are facing a design crisis and the best World Cup logos, to get you in the mood for this year's big tournament.