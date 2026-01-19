The new Honda logo is a delightful throwback

It's been two years since Honda revealed a new logo at CES in 2024. Back then, the car manufacturer showed the new 'H' logo adorning a bunch of concept EVs. But now it's finally joining the rest of the best car logos on the road.

Like most car brands over the last decade, Honda has finally moved away from the skeuomorphic metallic look, opting for a flatter, simpler version of its 'H' symbol. And now, Honda has announced that the new logo will start rolling out on EV "models to be introduced to the market in 2027 and beyond."

Old (left) vs new (right) (Image credit: Honda/Future)

"The H mark design was refreshed in conjunction with the development of next-generation EVs, including the Honda 0 Series, which are being developed with the determination to create new EVs from ‘zero’ by going back to the starting point of Honda as an automaker," the company announced in a press release.

"Honda refreshed the H mark design to express its commitment to the transformation of the company as well as its corporate attitude of going beyond the origin of Honda and constantly pursuing new challenges and advancements. The new design expression, like two outstretched hands, represents the commitment of Honda to augment the possibilities of mobility and sincerely serve the needs of the customers of Honda automobile business."

(Image credit: Honda)

Honestly? I'm not seeing the outstretched hands resemblance. But one resemblance I am seeing is to the company's very first logo from 1961, with its sharper lines and more outwardly angled points.

(Image credit: Honda)

Indeed, the trend of taking a design leaf out of one's own history books has been gathering pace of late, with heritage logos reappearing across the board. But as nostalgia takes over, is design becoming too safe?