The Italian Embassy's new logo looks surprisingly familiar

The Italian Embassy has unveiled the logo for Casa Italia, a new identity combining the Embassy of Italy, the Italian Trade Agency, and the Italian Cultural Institute. Located in the heart of Westminster, the new logo celebrates the cultural bond between the United Kingdom and Italy in one succinct platform.

The best logos are often minimalist yet strongly symbolic, and the new Casa Italia identity is no different. Flexible yet expressive, the platform's identity demonstrates how contemporary design can be powerful in its simplicity.

(Image credit: Istituto Marangoni/Jamilya Orak/Casa Italia)

Partnering with the Istituto Marangoni London, the Italian Embassy launched a student competition, allowing young creatives the opportunity to work on a high-profile, real-world institutional design. Created by visual design student Jamilya Orak, the winning design symbolises "dialogue, diplomacy and shared access to culture, creativity and exchange," according to the official press release.

Central to the design is a sense of unity, created by the motif of two keys. In a familiar nod to UK design, the circle symbol of the London underground blends with the "architectural rhythm" of Roman aqueducts, celebrating the unity of the countries through simple, contemporary design.

(Image credit: Istituto Marangoni/Jamilya Orak/Casa Italia)

