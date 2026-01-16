The wait is over. Harry Styles has finally announced his fourth studio album, much to the joy of fans. While many were too starstruck to notice, the album cover for the catchily titled 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally', raised some eyebrows thanks to its unconventional design.

There's no formula for the best album covers, but Harry is no stranger to creating stylish and iconic album aesthetics. A far cry from the pink and palazzo-panted days of Fine Line, the new album's stripped-back aesthetic has some fans questioning this fresh creative direction.

(Image credit: Columbia Records)

Featuring a casually dressed Mr Styles out in the dark wilderness, the album has a certain undone aesthetic that's a stark difference from his previous covers. A sparkling disco ball overhead provides a nod to the album title, but beyond that, details are kept low-key, with wrapping typography in the shape of a circle and a square.

Amidst heapings of praise calling the design "beautiful" and "monumental", other fans were a little more critical of the new look. "Why is no one talking abt how Harry’s new album cover looks like he made it himself on Picsart in his bed at 2 am in the morning?" one fan questioned. Another added, "I'm sorry Harry but that album cover looks like it was made by a 5 year old on Canva."

when i first saw harry’s album cover i didn’t have my glasses on and i thought he was boxing like a wii character or something 😭 pic.twitter.com/nDYl7MxyU2January 16, 2026

While it's certainly a shift from his typical set-dressed studio shoot covers, the candid vibes of the latest album are a refreshing take. With playful touches of colour and a healthy dose of disco, the new album still carries Harry's playful energy in a stripped-back and undone way that feels more mature.

For more creative news, check out Harry Styles' mysterious poster campaign or check out Taylor Swift's album promo that sparked an orange investigation.