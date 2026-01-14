All Harry Styles' cryptic album teasers (so far)

Ex One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles has been cruising under the radar since the release of Harry's House back in 2022, but fans think they're in store for a grand return. In a series of cryptic posters, the singer hinted at the release of a fourth album, setting fans ablaze with hype.

While social-oriented campaigns were once all the rage, we've seen a shift towards interactive, billboard ads that let the fans tell the story. Acting as a catalyst for flowing theories and forum buzz, it's clear that this stripped-back, bread-crumbing campaign style has Harries waiting with bated breath.

We Belong Together. NYC. Palermo. São Paulo. Berlin. Join the Community:https://t.co/fjyarMB7E2 pic.twitter.com/kiVF6SjOY5January 12, 2026

The excitement began back in December when Styles released a surprise video titled Forever, Forever, featuring the singer performing at his final 'Love On Tour’ show. Hype spread as a new website was launched at the beginning of the year, featuring a looping video of the crowd with the title 'WE BELONG TOGETHER'.

Detectively inclined fans snooped further and found a mysterious hand-drawn logo attached to the HSHQ WhatsApp, featuring a circle with 12 arrows pointing outwards. HS4 suspicions were confirmed when 'WE BELONG TOGETHER' posters appeared across the globe, including London, Manchester, New York, Berlin and Milan.

Some posters featured subtle circles of text with different quotes, including "have a nice day", "here we go again", "let the light in" and "it's all waiting there", leaving fans speculating whether these were lyrics or track titles. And what of that mysterious logo? While one fan suggested it could be a hint at the album's theme, such as "A compass, astrological or time (clock)?", others theorised the 12 lines related to the number of songs.

It's become somewhat of a tradition for artists to drip-feed their new album to fans to build hype – you only have to look at Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl promo to see what a powerful marketing tool it is. Not only is Harry's cryptic album teaser a great way to spark excitement, it also places the power in the hands of fans, letting Harries spread the good word and, in turn, making them feel like part of the story.

