Writer and former actress Jennette McCurdy has released her first novel, much to the discomfort of the internet. Half His Age explores the complexities of an age gap relationship between a 17-year-old and her teacher – if the synopsis alone makes you squirm, so will the book cover.

The best book cover design is often rooted in simple imagery that stands out on a shelf, and McCurdy's novel certainly achieves this despite its uncomfortable cover art. Subtle yet provocative, the novel's controversial cover proves that McCurdy isn't afraid to disconcert her readers in the name of literary immersion.

The book cover in question features a close-up shot of a red-lipsticked mouth sucking on a finger – a disconcertingly suggestive image given the novel's theme. With her flame design nails, there's a juvenile quality to the model's appearance, while the low saturation photography paired with pink and deep purple typography creates a dreamlike, feminine aesthetic.

Understandably, the cover proved controversial among some fans, with many drawing connections to Vladimir Nabokov's infamous Lolita. "The cover is in very poor taste. It comes across as fetishizing the horrible things that happened to her in the name of selling her product," one Reddit user commented.

"That cover is super problematic," another added. "Publishers often use provocative imagery to sell books, but this feels like it's sensationalizing the exact issue she's criticizing. Kinda defeats the purpose of a book meant to expose predatory relationships when the marketing seems to be appealing to that same demographic."

While it's undeniably provocative, McCurdy's book cover does exactly what it's designed to do – disrupt. It may be uncomfortable, but it evokes a visceral response from many, proving that divisive design can have its place when used with thought and intention.

