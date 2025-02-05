We need to talk about those new Jane Austen book covers

Is nothing sacred anymore?

Penguin Jane Austen Book covers
Look, I get it. Book covers are designed with particular demographics in mind, and if a publisher wants to target young adults, it's going to put out a cover that looks like other YA novels. What's more, I'm all for younger readers discovering the classics, especially great female writers like Jane Austen. But even with all that said, I just can't deal with Penguin's new 'TikTok-ified' covers – and thankfully I'm not the only one.

The famed publisher is set to release all of Jane Austen's novels under its children's imprint, complete with introductions by "leading YA authors". And the publisher isn't making any secret of the fact that it's going for a very specific audience: young 'BookTok' fans.

Daniel John
