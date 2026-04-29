Not long ago, this story would have seen the pitchforks come out, as a prominent AI company announcing its backing of a beloved open-source, community-led art sofrware sounds like the kind of bait to get everyone frothing, but the news of Claude AI becoming a patron of Blender doesn’t seem to land in the way that Adobe building an AI pipeline or game developers like Autodesk developing AI tools has in the past.

Anthropic, the company behind Claude, has already been accepted in the design space for AI branding and has joined the Blender Development Fund as a Corporate Patron, which means large annual financial support (of €240,000 per year) to help fund core Blender tools, and no doubt those will now have an AI angle. The Development Fund is how Blender sustains full-time developers while staying free and open source, with backing from a mix of studios, tech companies, and platforms that rely on it being good and now commercially useful. What should be pointed out is that big names have come and gone, but crucially, they don’t get to steer the roadmap just because they pay in.

Anticipating a furore, particularly after some new backers like Netflix caused controversy, Francesco Siddi, Blender's CEO, said in a press statement: "In these uncertain and divisive times, we appreciate Anthropic offering support to the Blender project in the form of a Patron-level membership. This enables the Blender team to keep pursuing projects independently and to focus on building tools for artists and creators."

Blender x Anthropic reactions

On Twitter, user Garret wrote, "Now it's fair to assume that everything, that comes from Blender, is AI slop" and FrostKittyPaw wrote, "Been using Blender since 2007. This patronage goes against the core of everything I love about Blender. Please don't accept their money and strings. If development needs money that bad, please just ask the community for help; we are here".

Blender Bod reacted more positively, "Did you guys actually read the press release? They only participate as patreon, not development itself. Calm down, go out and get some fresh air".

Generally, Blender users and fans are still trying to fathom how this will play out, whether to be outraged or shrug and see how things go. One Twitter user summed it up perfectly when 'Calm As A Cow' wrote: "This is gonna go 1 of 2 ways: all the anti AI blender guys will suddenly act like they have always loved AI, or they will completely lose their shit and start calling for a boycott. My money is on the latter".

But it feels different

This feels like a turning point, though, because when an AI company enters a creative space, it may seek access to data, and AI outputs can directly compete with the artists it is trained on. It’s the core tension that has so many artists outraged by AI tools in general. None of that appears to be happening with the Anthropic partnership with Blender, as it’s investing in supporting developers, valuing not taking it out.

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There’s also a practical angle to this team-up, which stems from Claude’s focus on coding and AI assistance. Blender is deeply scriptable, heavily reliant on Python, and famously complex at higher levels. At the same time, Anthropic has been positioning Claude as something that can interact with tools, not just generate text. Put those two things together, and it feels like a good fit, as if AI assistants are going to live inside creative software anywhere; Blender is an obvious place to start.

That doesn’t mean there’s a Claude-powered version of Blender around the corner, though a new Claude-Blender connector has just launched, and there’s been no announcement of direct integration tied to this funding. But it does point to where things are heading more broadly, with an AI as a layer within tools, rather than a separate destination. It also highlights how many AI tools have been funded and developed with little idea of how or where they could be used, and now we’re seeing these models refocused away from wild visions and down into granular, real-world uses.

Claude now connects to the tools creative professionals already use.With the new Blender connector, you can debug a scene, build new tools, or batch-apply changes across every object, directly from Claude. pic.twitter.com/Kc3cBHTNpVApril 28, 2026

Is Claude a threat to artists?

Claude is skirting many of the issues around other AI by not presenting itself as a replacement for artists and instead, a contributor to a broader creative ecosystem, and that idea is currently buying it some breathing room, or at least the reaction to it feels more measured. (I guess replacing coders isn’t as hot a topic?)

We’re seeing a lot of 3D art and animation software adding AI features, and to date many of them, including Autodesk’s new auto-rigging tool, feel like worthwhile extensions of the pipeline, but for Blender and 3D in general, the real questions will come later, in this case, when support potentially turns into deeper involvement, and when ‘assistant’ starts to feel more essential and less optional. But for now, Blender remains unchanged; it’s still a deeply independent, community-driven 3D platform funded by a mix of backers, just with one more name on the list, and a slightly more complicated conversation lingering in the wings.

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