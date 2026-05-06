Unity AI, for use in Unity 6, launched in beta yesterday, and I’ve been mulling over what it all means, and on paper, in fact I’ve been curious ever since the Unity AI announcement back in February, but now it’s here it feels like a turning point, with the editor becoming your collaborator, your coder, your all-in-one assistant, and it feels like a step forward for anyone who dislikes or can’t code but has always harboured ambitions of making a video game.

Naturally, though, any new AI tool or model, particularly in a creative space like video game development, raises eyebrows. Looking closer at Unity AI beta, and the more it feels like something still being figured out in the spotlight of public opinion, and in many ways, a Hail Mary from Unity to find its place in a sector dominated by Unreal Engine. So, while Unity AI looks full of potential, it also has many question marks hovering over it.

Because yes, this is Unity AI in open beta, and yes, it can generate scripts, dig through your project, help debug, throw together placeholder assets, all the expected tricks that AI always promises, but the bigger potential is what Unity keeps hinting at: an editor that actually understands what you’re making, and this could actually change things.

Unity AI - friend or foe?

I can see how asking for a designed asset based on a concept could save time, even if just to test an idea; how having something point out why your scene is breaking and offer a solution could be a real boon; and how this could smooth out the rough edges of development. There’s an AI workflow in here that seems more like a helpful enabler than a replacer, but it also feels like there’s a fine line being trodden.

From testimonials, those who are actually using it say Unity AI feels scrappy, as it’s in beta after all. Looking around online, people report installation issues, slow indexing, and tools that don’t yet understand context. It could be that Unity AI is adding another layer to a workflow that already struggles, rather than actually speeding things up. Even the naming conventions are confusing some users – AI Assistant, Unity AI, gateways, tiers – and it’s not immediately clear what does what or why some of the more interesting features are tucked behind paywalls.

And that’s before you get to the mood around it, which is, well… mixed, let’s say, when looking at X/Twitter reactions. On one end, there’s real anxiety about what this kind of AI tool could lead to. As developer @veltrixdev put it colourfully, “A shit ton of new low-quality mobile games will be created with this. AI shouldn't be used to create AI-slop games; it should be used as a tool.” It’s blunt, but it hits on something a lot of people are thinking: that lowering the barrier doesn’t just invite more creators in, it also floods the space with work that feels more disposable.

(Image credit: Unity)

Developers have mixed concerns

Over on Reddit GiftedMamba wrote, “There is no point in the most of this "AI stuff". Sprites, animations, code, all those ALWAYS will always be better in specialized tools […] It is another wrong direction for Unity”.

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Then you’ve got the sense that Unity might now be for a completely new, maybe ‘wrong’ group of people altogether. @honasu doesn’t hold back, and taps into a broader fear that the engine is drifting away from the people who stuck with it: “This was Unity’s last real chance to win back their core users… Unity AI isn’t built for indie devs who actually know the engine – it’s aimed at a completely different crowd chasing no-code, fully automated pipelines.”

But it’s not all doom; there is a more optimistic corner of the internet, too, one that sees this as a necessary shift rather than a betrayal, as @psychebyte frames it differently: “People spend so much time on the coding that they often neglect the actual storyline… If that gets automated, devs will have more time to spend on crafting an actually interesting game.”

And back on Reddit, ashwin_knan wrote, “Nobody’s asking AI to “be creative” for us. Just kill the grunt work so we can spend time on the stuff that actually matters”, before adding a list of ways Unity AI could improve game development: “What would help is automating the boring stuff we all know how to do but hate doing: wiring up endless references in the inspector; rebuilding Figma designs again in Unity; profiling across devices (seriously, trying to reproduce a stutter on one random Android phone is hell. That’s the kind of repetitive work I think people'll happily offload to AI”.

(Image credit: Unity)

The truth is, Unity AI sits right in the middle of all this tension, anger and, yes, optimism. It could be useful, especially by removing friction and helping newcomers get up and running. But Unity AI is also, in its current form, in beta; according to those testing it out, it’s messy, inconsistent, occasionally frustrating, and wrapped in a pricing model that makes experimentation feel costly. Unity AI doesn’t feel like a finished vision yet, more like a direction Unity has committed to and is now building out in real time, with everyone watching, and hoping the results will impress enough to dampen the anti-AI protests.

So is Unity AI hype, or is it actually useful? Right now, and here I sit firmly on the fence, it’s a bit of both as it could change forever how developers work in Unity, but there’s also the risk it leans too far into automation, chasing scale over craft, and, in doing so, loses the developers who cared about and have used the engine in the first place. But Unity is committed and, uniquely, brave enough to do so under public scrutiny, so there’s really no turning back.