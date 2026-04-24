ChatGPT Images 2.0 has people declaring the death of graphic design... again

Another day, another generative AI update that's led to a chorus of loud voices on X declaring the death of graphic design. ChatGPT Images 2.0 was unveiled this week, representing OpenAI's "first image model with thinking capabilities". The results are certainly impressive, but should designers be worried?

Images 2.0 is much better at rendering text than previous models, and as such many of the demos have included the tool generating desktop screenshots, restaurant menus and handwritten documents. But weirdly enough, it's football posters that have become the lightning rod for a debate about the future of graphic designers on social media.

This is ChatGPT Images 2.0 - YouTube Watch On

"With both the intelligence of OpenAI’s reasoning models and a vast understanding of the visual world, this model moves image generation from rendering to strategic design, from a tool to a visual system, helping people turn ideas into outputs they can understand, share, teach with, and build from," reads OpenAI's blog post introducing Images 2.0.

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Some of the many AI generated sports posters doing the rounds on X (Image credit: Generated by ChatGPT Images 2.0)

For whatever reason, there are countless posts on X declaring graphic designers are "cooked" or whatnot, along with various AI-generated images of sports posters. You know the type – dramatic compositions with floating heads and lots of text, the sort of thing Fifa might post on social media (hopefully without forgetting Ronaldo).

Made these with ChatGPT images 2.0 Graphics Designers are cooked pic.twitter.com/gyjZutwmvDApril 22, 2026

This new ChatGPT update for creating designs is ABSOLUTELY INSANE and might replace graphic designersPrompt below ⬇️ https://t.co/iWgvHOpWMC pic.twitter.com/RFmzJKtIo4April 22, 2026

Designers are in serious trouble. I designed this with chatGPT image 2.0 How does it look?? pic.twitter.com/6yArI4RZoAApril 23, 2026

That ChatGPT update is genuinely terrifying. I sympathise with talented graphic designers. This day was coming, and it’s only going to get worse.April 22, 2026

The images are certainly impressive, except for one thing: they're all the same. 'Thinking' or not, Images 2.0 is still mimicking one very particular style for all of these prompts. At a glance the images might look striking, but there's a hollowness that doesn't take long to materialise. Plenty of designers have taken to X with their own similar work created without AI, it certainly contains more soul. And most importantly, each looks like it was created by a different designer.

"The new ChatGPT images 2.0 is insane"Here are some posters I created without AI pic.twitter.com/Va6t7S8gc7April 22, 2026

"The new ChatGPT images 2.0 is insane" Here are some posters I created without AI https://t.co/KOOwYsVEMm pic.twitter.com/WEVROJPlBCApril 22, 2026

‘The new Chat GPT images 2.0 is insane’Here’s some work I created without AI.#ai #chatgpt #sportsdesign #graphicdesign #smsports pic.twitter.com/Cp7W63XDgtApril 22, 2026

The concern, of course, is whether that soul will remain important to clients. When a simple prompt can create an image that looks like the one in your head, the one you've seen before, it could be tempting to go down that much quicker and cheaper route. But as these ChatGPT's football posters show, that could be a one-way ticket to homogeny central.