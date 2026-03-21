Are you getting more or less work since AI?
One poster on Reddit is getting more.
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Has AI negatively impacted on the amount of creative work you get or has it actually made things better? You might assume the former, but one poster on Reddit has admitted that they're getting more work than ever.
"In the past few months, I’ve had three clients who initially created their logos or social media visuals using AI, but then realised they still needed a graphic designer and reached out to me," says the poster in r/graphic_design.
Many people seemed to agree with the initial poster, saying how many of their clients tried AI first and found it to be not good enough, and so came to them.Article continues below
"Whether it’s print, digital, or layout design, those details still require a trained graphic artist. Sure, you might get one decent result out of dozens of prompts, but it’ll almost always need adjustment, who has the time for that? If a client says Ai can do my job, then that's no client of mine," says one commenter.
While some people accused the original poster of being AI themselves, others disagreed with them entirely. "AI in the right hands will take your job," said one person.
What do you think? Are you getting more work since the advent of AI, have you lost your job or have things got more difficult for you? Let us know in the comments and be sure to include what type of creative work you do.
For more on AI, see our piece on how to use AI properly.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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