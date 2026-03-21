Are you getting more or less work since AI?

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One poster on Reddit is getting more.

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Has AI negatively impacted on the amount of creative work you get or has it actually made things better? You might assume the former, but one poster on Reddit has admitted that they're getting more work than ever.

"In the past few months, I’ve had three clients who initially created their logos or social media visuals using AI, but then realised they still needed a graphic designer and reached out to me," says the poster in r/graphic_design.

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"Whether it’s print, digital, or layout design, those details still require a trained graphic artist. Sure, you might get one decent result out of dozens of prompts, but it’ll almost always need adjustment, who has the time for that? If a client says Ai can do my job, then that's no client of mine," says one commenter.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

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