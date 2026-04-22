For Earth Day, I asked AI to show me what the future looks like

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The results were eye opening.

An AI vision of New York 1000 years from now
(Image credit: Gemini)

For Earth Day, I asked AI a simple question: What will the planet's biggest cities look like 1,000 years from now based not on sci-fi guesses but on hard data already available today. I asked it to avoid sci-fi guesses, predictions of specific events or other fun ideas we humans like to impose on visions of the future and to stick to real data on long-term environmental trends. And it came back with some not-so-surprising results.

ChatGPT looked at established climate research, including *deep breath” IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, NASA Sea Level Change Portal, Met Office Climate Change Overview, World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Climate Reports, and so many more resources I'd never think to turn to. All of this outlined a broad direction over the next centuries rather than specific outcomes for individual cities.

London

AI generated images of the future of cities

(Image credit: Gemini)

Shanghai

Shanghai in the future

(Image credit: Gemini)

Mumbai

An AI vision of Mumbai

(Image credit: Gemini)

Paris

Paris under water

(Image credit: Gemini)

Lagos

Lagos in the future

(Image credit: Gemini)

New York

An AI vision of New York 1000 years from now

(Image credit: Gemini)
Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

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