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For Earth Day, I asked AI a simple question: What will the planet's biggest cities look like 1,000 years from now based not on sci-fi guesses but on hard data already available today. I asked it to avoid sci-fi guesses, predictions of specific events or other fun ideas we humans like to impose on visions of the future and to stick to real data on long-term environmental trends. And it came back with some not-so-surprising results.
ChatGPT looked at established climate research, including *deep breath” IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, NASA Sea Level Change Portal, Met Office Climate Change Overview, World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Climate Reports, and so many more resources I'd never think to turn to. All of this outlined a broad direction over the next centuries rather than specific outcomes for individual cities.
From there, the AI focused on the big, measurable forces already reshaping the planet today, those climate changes we hear about, shrug and ignore, like rising sea levels, driven by warming oceans and ice loss, more intense rainfall and flooding and increasingly extreme heat, shaping how cities function at a basic physical level.
Of course, there's AI drift and hallucination in here, and just for now, I'm parking the ethical issues of AI. The contradiction of using AI and its carbon footprint isn't wasted on me, but as an experiment, I think it's an interesting glimpse into our future.
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Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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