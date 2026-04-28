Webinar! How to craft award-winning branding

Our Creative Bloq x Brand Impact Awards webinar series continues with an insightful look at how to craft award-winning branding. For this webinar, I spoke with two leading creatives, Cat How, co-founder and executive creative director of How&How, and Tommy Taylor, creative director of Alphabetical. Both Tommy and Cat were judges on last year's Brand Impact Awards and so have unique insight into how the best projects were selected.

We discuss their favourite projects from last year, as well as what makes them so special, the core ingredients of successful branding schemes and the role of craft in branding.

You can see the whole webinar below, and watch out on our social platforms for some bonus quickfire questions from our 'Five Questions With' segment.

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How to craft award-winning branding: Creative Bloq x BIA 2026 webinar - YouTube Watch On

You can also watch our previous webinar on Should you follow trends? below.

Should you follow branding trends in 2026?: Creative Bloq x BIA 2026 Webinar - YouTube Watch On

Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.