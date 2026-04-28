Webinar! How to craft award-winning branding
We sit down with two leading designers to explore how to win creative awards.
Our Creative Bloq x Brand Impact Awards webinar series continues with an insightful look at how to craft award-winning branding. For this webinar, I spoke with two leading creatives, Cat How, co-founder and executive creative director of How&How, and Tommy Taylor, creative director of Alphabetical. Both Tommy and Cat were judges on last year's Brand Impact Awards and so have unique insight into how the best projects were selected.
We discuss their favourite projects from last year, as well as what makes them so special, the core ingredients of successful branding schemes and the role of craft in branding.
You can see the whole webinar below, and watch out on our social platforms for some bonus quickfire questions from our 'Five Questions With' segment.Article continues below
You can also watch our previous webinar on Should you follow trends? below.
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Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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