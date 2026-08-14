Recently I've been lucky to test drive the new Nothing CMF Clip Pro, a fresh pair of open-ear buds that offer an airy alternative to the traditional earbud style. They came at just the right time, as the UK's recent heatwave made my headphones feel like strapping two miniature ovens to my ears, but I was curious how they'd compare when it came to audio and functionality.

Admittedly, open-ears are never going to compete with the best wired headphones, and the audiophiles out there may turn their noses up at these compact buds, but I'm here to fight their corner. Lightweight, unobtrusive and surprisingly crisp, I'm happy to announce I've met my new audio soulmate.

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The look

I've been curious about open-ear audio options for a while now, as AirPods (and AirPods-adjacent options) have never really done it for me – my individuality complex needs something more... underground. And while beauty is subjective, in my humble opinion the Clip Pros are aesthetically gorgeous.

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The design is simple and clean in line with Nothing's future-forward aesthetic, featuring a matte white case with a large silver dial on top (more on that later). As for the buds themselves, the ultra-lightweight build and covert design make them a great, unfussy option, and while I predict the clip stem will be stylistically divisive, I happen to like the look. More than an audio option, the Clip Pros are the ultimate accessory, toeing the line between playful tech and fashion statement.

(Image credit: Future)

The sound

I said I was going to try and convert you to these open earbuds, but I must ask that you approach them with an open mind. No, they're not going to perform the same as a pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones, but the integrated Ultra Bass Technology brings a nice body to the sound. It's clear enough that I can feel immersed without losing track of my surroundings, perfect for when you want to soundtrack your life but still be tuned in.

I find myself gravitating towards my Clip Pros during my evening walks around the city, where having an open ear is sensible for safety. The audio is surprisingly crisp and clear despite the buds' open design, and there's minimal noise leakage (great news for my paranoia that people can hear me listening to Britney Spears on the bus). I even put them to the test in the office and can confirm they are delightfully covert, despite taking a bit of trust to get used to.

(Image credit: Future)

The function

Naturally, these open earbuds aren't going to be the best performing when it comes to audio quality, but there's a place for them if you're fed up with stuffy headphones that suffocate your ears. Their ultra-light build makes them a great compact commuter option and everyday companion that can be easily stowed away in a pocket.

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When it comes to functionality, the Clip Pros are an absolute treat. Straight out of the box, I found that the earbuds were a doddle to connect as they instantly appeared on my phone's Bluetooth device list. Once connected, they make a little blink sound, and you're good to go.

The usual earbud controls are present – tap once to pause, tap twice to skip a song, tap thrice to go back. My only minor gripe is the volume. Controlled by holding down the button that lurks behind your ear (left for volume down, right for up), I find the reaction time a little slow, especially with the earbuds' gentle bleep to let you know it's responding, so I find it easier to control my sound via my phone or, even better, with that nifty silver dial.

(Image credit: Nothing)

A design delight, the Clip Pros Smart Dial is a wonderful touch that adds an extra layer of control to your setup. Already, it gains major points for the clicking sound as it turns (I'm a sucker for something tactile that I can fidget with). You can customise your listening experience via the Nothing app, which is surprisingly straightforward and well worth the 30-second minor faff. Check out my set-up below.

(Image credit: Nothing)

I was initially a bit sceptical about the Smart Dial being a little too smart (a.k.a, triggering in my pocket when I don't want it to), but thankfully Nothing has that covered. Tap twice and hold; the dial will lock, so there's no chance of non-consensual interruption. However, it does alert you with a scary robot lady that says "SMART DIAL DISABLED", which spooked me on first encounter – you have been warned.

Charging

Now I must confess, I spent an embarrassingly long time trying to work out how to put my earbuds back in the case, but once you've got it down, they snap back into place easily. The 10 hours of playback time mean that you rarely have to give them a proper charge, and with only 10 minutes, you get 4 hours of juice – great news if you're in a pinch.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Final thoughts

Open earbuds will always be divisive given their unconventional design, but for some (a.k.a. me), I think they're a perfect fit. If you're looking for an audio option that feels light and unnoticeable in ear, the Clip Pros are a delight to wear all day. Do you sacrifice a little noise cancellation? Yes, but what you regain is an in-tune connection to the outside world.

The truth is I don't always want to shut the world out – whether it's for my safety when walking around alone, or simply because I want to feel present. Nothing's Clip Pro provide the perfect background soundtrack to my day-to-day life. If unique style, comfort, and convenience are your main prerogatives, Nothing's open earbuds are a perfect fit.