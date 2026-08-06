Most headphone brands are racing towards the same goal: minimal, understated, almost invisible. Focal has gone the other way. Its headphones look like precision instruments: all sharp edges, polished chamfers and honeycomb grilles that wouldn't look out of place on a supercar's air intake.

We spoke to Edgar Paccoud, innovation project manager at Focal, about where that look comes from, and surprisingly, it turns out very little of it is decorative.

From the honeycomb pattern on open-back models to the material chosen for the ear cushions, Paccoud revealed that every visual signature on a Focal headphone exists primarily because of an acoustic or mechanical requirement.

It's a philosophy that puts Focal at odds with plenty of the best headphones on the market, and one that's shaped everything from the original Utopia in 2016 through to the wireless Bathys.

Coherent design language

Despite what you might assume, Focal's honeycomb and circular grille patterns weren't dreamt up as a signature look and then applied across the range. Edgar explains that they grew out of the engineering teams' attempt to build a coherent identity that could double as a functional cue.

"The circular and honeycomb grille patterns were not created as purely stylistic elements by a single individual," he says. "They emerged through the collaborative work between Focal's design and engineering teams as we developed a stronger and more coherent design language for our headphones."

The two shapes, he adds, do different jobs. Honeycomb went on the open-back models because of what it does structurally. "It's one of the most efficient geometries from both a mechanical and acoustic standpoint," Edgar notes. "It offers a very high open surface area while maintaining rigidity, allowing airflow to move as freely as possible around the driver." The circular motif, by contrast, marks out the closed-back range, giving buyers an instant visual cue as to what they're looking at before they've read the spec sheet.

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Edgar Paccoud Innovation project manager, Focal Edgar Paccoud works on innovation projects at Focal, the audio brand known for its high-end headphones and loudspeakers. His work sits at the intersection of acoustic engineering and product design, shaping how the company's signature grilles, materials and finishes are developed across its range.

Watches, supercars and the mood board

Ask Edgar what was pinned to the wall before any of this reached paper, and the answer has nothing to do with other headphones. "A major source of inspiration comes from high-end watchmaking," he says, pointing to how watches "reveal mechanical precision through sharp lines, polished chamfers, contrasting finishes and carefully controlled geometries."

Automotive design plays a similarly heavy role. "We intentionally use sharp edges, precise surfacing and dynamic proportions to create a sense of tension and performance," he adds, arguing that where most competitors chase minimalism, Focal wants, "the object to express the technology it contains."

That philosophy runs right down to materials that most buyers, whether shopping for flagship or budget headphones, would assume are purely about comfort. Edgar singles out the ear cushion as a good example: "The choice of skin, fabric, perforation patterns and even the foam density has a measurable impact on the acoustic performance of the headphone."

Structural parts get the same treatment, with aluminium favoured for the yoke for its rigidity and precision, and magnesium introduced where weight needs trimming without losing mechanical performance.

Complex challenge

The trickiest test of that approach came with Bathys, Focal's first wireless, noise-cancelling model. Edgar says the battery itself was the easy part. "The more complex challenge was the integration of strategic electronic components such as microphones, antennas, Bluetooth circuitry and active noise-cancellation systems," he says – since these have strict positioning requirements that directly affect wireless performance and voice pickup.

Rather than let the electronics dictate a generic shape, Focal built the internal architecture around them while holding onto "strong geometries, precise detailing, visible mechanical quality and a clear expression of the acoustic architecture." As Edgar puts it, the goal wasn't to make a wireless headphone that merely looked like a Focal product, but one where the technology feels naturally embedded within the brand's design and acoustic DNA.