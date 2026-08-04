fabric London has spent almost three decades building its reputation in a windowless basement near London's Smithfield Market; the kind of place where the sound system matters more than the view. So there's something a little ironic about its next chapter unfolding at The View from The Shard, in Western Europe's tallest building.

This contrast sits at the heart of an expanded partnership between fabric and Sennheiser, the German audio brand behind some of the best wired headphones and best Bluetooth headphones in the industry, which kicks off on 21 August with a performance from electronic music pioneer Sven Väth.

Behind the apparent mismatch is a simple lesson for anyone building a brand. Namely that credibility isn't something you can borrow for a campaign – it has to be built into the partnership itself. We spoke to Itamar Marom, brand partnership manager at Sennheiser, to learn more.

An unlikely pairing, on purpose

(Image credit: Custom Cans)

Why Sennheiser wanted fabric London specifically, says Itamar, came down to a question of authenticity. "fabric has exceptional credibility in electronic music and club culture, while Sennheiser brings decades of professional audio expertise," he points out. "And audiences increasingly expect brands to show up authentically inside culture, not just communicate from the outside."

That's also his reasoning for putting an underground brand in one of the most elevated rooms in the country (quite literally). Rather than dilute the club's identity, he sees their Shard shows as proof that it travels. "fabric brings underground cultural credibility into an unexpected setting, while the location creates a completely new context for experiencing sound," he explains. "That shows how professional audio culture can move beyond traditional club environments without losing authenticity."