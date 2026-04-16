Introducing our How to Win at Branding webinar series

I'm delighted to introduce a new collaboration between Creative Bloq and the Brand Impact Awards – a series of webinars focused on branding. These webinars will feature panels of Brand Impact Awards judges from 2025, all of whom are prominent professionals working at top-level agencies. Hosted by myself or deputy editor, Rosie Hilder, the panel discussions are packed full of wisdom, advice and opinions about the key issues facing the branding industry today.

We'll be kicking things off with a pertinent discussion about 2026 Branding Trends with Atsaya Gabiryalpillai, independent senior designer and Jenifer Lehker, senior partner, Design at Lippincott (including our panel's brutally honest thoughts about the value of trends).

After that, we'll be focusing on 'How to Craft Award-Winning Branding' – straight from the pros that judged our awards last year: Cat How, CEO, founder and ECD of How&How and Tommy Taylor, creative partner of Alphabetical.

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The third in the series will centre around branding careers in the modern age – what will help you get ahead, how should you be upskilling and more. This webinar will feature James Greenfield, founder of Koto and Jessica Bong-Woon, creative director of Ragged Edge.

Should you follow trends in 2026?: Tues 21 April

Tues 21 April How to craft award-winning branding: Tues 28 April

Tues 28 April How to build a career in branding: tbc, likely in May

The webinars will be hosted on Creative Bloq, as well as on YouTube – and look out for snippets on our socials (TikTok and Instagram), too.