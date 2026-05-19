How do you build a career in branding? Watch our webinar

Our Creative Bloq x Brand Impact Awards webinar series continues with an insightful look at how to build a career in branding. For this webinar, our editor Georgia Coggan spoke with two leading creatives, Jessica Bong-Woon of Ragged Edge, and James Greenfield of Koto.

They discuss whether the perfect creative exists, what they look for in juniors and what it's like pitching for the likes of Airbnb.

You can see the whole webinar below, and watch out on our social platforms for some bonus quickfire questions from our 'Five Questions With' segment.

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How do you build a career in branding? BIA x Creative Bloq webinar - YouTube Watch On

You can also watch our previous webinar on how to craft award-winning branding below:

How do you craft award-winning branding? Creative Bloq x BIA 2026 webinar - YouTube Watch On

And our advice on whether you should follow design trends is here:

Should you follow branding trends in 2026?: Creative Bloq x BIA 2026 Webinar - YouTube Watch On

Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.