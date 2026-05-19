How do you build a career in branding? Watch our webinar
We sit down with two leading designers to explore how to get ahead in branding.
Our Creative Bloq x Brand Impact Awards webinar series continues with an insightful look at how to build a career in branding. For this webinar, our editor Georgia Coggan spoke with two leading creatives, Jessica Bong-Woon of Ragged Edge, and James Greenfield of Koto.
They discuss whether the perfect creative exists, what they look for in juniors and what it's like pitching for the likes of Airbnb.
You can see the whole webinar below, and watch out on our social platforms for some bonus quickfire questions from our 'Five Questions With' segment.
You can also watch our previous webinar on how to craft award-winning branding below:
And our advice on whether you should follow design trends is here:
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Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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