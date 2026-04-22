The Elon Musk vs GTA VI controversy explained

A lot of people are hyped for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI in November, but not Elon Musk. After around eight years of development, GTA VI is widely expected to be the biggest game of all time, but the CEO of Tesla reckons AI could generate it "in a few seconds", perhaps before it comes out in seven months' time.

The CEO of Take-Two Interactive, knowing something about video games, says otherwise. If AI could make GTA VI, it could also make Elon Musk obsolete, he says.

This was likely said out of spite with the history Rockstar has had with Elon Musk and X 💀 pic.twitter.com/oFq56Os4Zr — cantworkitout on April 18, 2026

The story began back in January in a series of exchanges on X, which appears to prioritise its owner's posts over others. Elon, who's been dubbed a "fake gamer" for allegedly using shared accounts to achieve high rankings in games like Path of Exile 2 and Diablo IV, agreed there was a chance that "AI will let anyone generate their own GTA 6 in a few minutes, before GTA 6".

Article continues below

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney also chimed in, presumably in jest, suggesting that "text-to-GTA" was the next logical step for AI after "text-to-image and text-to-video". Elon then doubled down, saying a text prompt wouldn't even be necessary: "AI will figure what video game you'd like best."

Elon's concept of timescales can sometimes be dubious. In late 2025, he claimed xAI would release a “great AI-generated video game” by the end of 2026. We've not seen any sign of it yet, but then Elon also claimed Tesla would have a fleet of a million fully autonomous robotaxis by 2020... and that the Cybertruck would be a boat.

Strauss Zelnick, the head of GTA developer Rockstar’s parent company, brought the South African billionaire's AI pipedreams back down to Earth during a conversation at the Semafor World Economy 2026.

As noticed by @GTAGolden_ in the post above, Strauss said: "The richest man on earth, Elon Musk, knows a little something about AI last time I checked. He has unlimited financial resources and he has unlimited human resources and he has apparently an unlimited number of ideas. He knows his way around AI.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The man works 20 hours a day. If AI were to take anyone’s job, wouldn’t it take his job? The richest guy on earth. Wouldn’t that be job number one for AI to take? Why is he so busy? And, by the way, why am I working harder than ever despite the fact that I totally accepted AI into every part of my life?"

He also went on to speculate that Elon Musk could be a simulation. You can see the full panel discussion below.

There's been no lack of GTA-inspired AI content posted online in the build up to the GTA VI release, but crucially they are not games. They are short videos.

While Strauss has said that Take-Two is using AI to speed up "mundane" processes, he's said that Rockstar is not using generative AI to create art or assets for GTA VI.

In an interview with Gamesindustry.biz published in February, he said: "Do I think [AI] tools by themselves create great entertainment products? No, there's no evidence that that's the case, and it won't be the case in the future. Specifically in regard to GTA VI, Generative AI has zero part in what Rockstar Games is building.

"Their worlds are handcrafted. That's what differentiates them. They're built from the ground up, building by building, street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood. They're not procedurally generated; they shouldn't be. That's what makes great entertainment."

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On — Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2

It's not the first time Elon has criticised GTA as a franchise. He once claimed to have stopped playing GTA V because he couldn't bring himself to kill a cop. Some have suggested that there's an element of sour grapes at work and that Elon hasn't forgiven Rockstar for launching the GTA VI trailer on YouTube instead of on X.

What do you think? Would AI be able to do a better job than Elon Musk has done at X and Tesla?

Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.

Download the Creative Bloq app for iOS

Download the Creative Bloq app for Android (