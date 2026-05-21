Game Maker Sketchbook 2026 celebrates the unsung heroes of game art

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), iam8bit and fortyseven communications have revealed the selections for the 2026 Game Maker’s Sketchbook. The fifth annual showcase puts the spotlight on the often invisible artists working behind the scenes on video games, celebrating the vast breadth of their contributions.
From evocative concept paintings and richly imagined environments to iconic character designs and striking storyboards, this year's selection includes work from artists at Capcom, Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios, Gearbox Software/2K Games, Out of Space, O. & Co. Games, DotEmu, Guard Crush Games, Supamonks, Bellring Games/Skystone Games, ustwo games, We Are Muesli, Speculative Agency, Soft Rains, Zapdot and Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver.
The selections are spread over the categories of Character Art, Curiosities, Environment Art, Iconography, Impact, and Storyboard. They'll be exhibited during Summer Game Fest: Play Days in Los Angeles from 6 to 8 June, and high-quality prints can be preordered through the iam8bit store until 25 June. Purchases directly support nonprofit initiatives led by the Day of the Devs and AIAS Foundation. Here are the selections in full.
Character Art
Corvus, Ballgame
- Artist(s) - Finn Sylwester, Milton Monroe, Juan Soler Huete, Alex Schleifer
- Developer - Human Computer
- Publisher - Human Computer
Enemy design, Mistfall Hunter
- Artist(s) - Dehong Yu, Jialei Wang
- Developer - Bellring Games
- Publisher - Skystone Games
Thresher Hat explorations, Borderlands 4
- Artist(s) - Cameron Witt (Concept Artist)
- Developer - Gearbox Software
- Publisher - 2K Games
Curiosities
In-game "Moments" illustrations, In Their Shoes
- Artist(s) - Claudia Molinari, Linda Francesca Amodeo, Nicolò Marchetti
- Developer - We Are Muesli
- Publisher - We Are Muesli
Death Rites of Gerald Parker, Ambrosia Sky: Act One
- Artist(s) - Adam Volker (Art Director and Illustrator), Vash Taylor (Illustrator)
- Developer - Soft Rains
- Publisher - Soft Rains
CIPHER ZERO OST album cover
- Artist(s) - Annie E (Illustrator)
- Developer - Zapdot
- Publisher - Zapdot
Environment art
Skull Bridge, Keeper
Artist(s) - Lee Petty
Developer - Double Fine Productions
Publisher - Xbox Game Studios
A Day In The Life Of Muziris, All Will Rise
- Artist(s) - Yuvraj Jha
- Developer - Speculative Agency
- Publisher - Speculative Agency
Absolum environment art
- Artist(s) - Manu Tanon-Tchi
- Developer - DotEmu, Guard Crush Games, Supamonks
- Publisher - DotEmu
Iconography
To Be Played / Completed Pre-Scene Title Cards, In Their Shoes
- Artist(s) - Claudia Molinari, Linda Francesca Amodeo
- Developer - We Are Muesli
- Publisher - We Are Muesli
Kuttenberg Map, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Artist(s) - Barbora Kotoul
- Developer - Warhorse Studios
- Publisher - Deep Silver
Chapter Select, Monument Valley 3
- Artist(s) - Monument Valley 3 Development Team
- Developer - ustwo games
- Publisher - ustwo games
Impact
Emma x Slippers Key Art, In Their Shoes
- Artist(s) - Claudia Molinari, Linda Francesca Amodeo
- Developer - We Are Muesli
- Publisher - We Are Muesli
Landship construction key art, Trailblazers: Into the March
- Artist(s) - Adrien Cantone
- Developer - Strangers
- Publisher - Joystick Ventures
Computational Exchange, Risk of Rain 2: Alloyed Collective
- Artist(s) - Sean Cruz (Concept Artist), Murphy Michaels (Art Director), Claire Bian (Lead)
- Developer - Gearbox Software
- Publisher - 2K Games
Storyboard
Rock and Roll intro storyboards, Borderlands 4
Artist(s) - Erik Doescher (Storyboard Artist)
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Developer - Gearbox Software
Publisher - 2K Games
Launch trailer storyboards, TetherGeist
- Artist(s) - Noah Allen
- Developer - Out of Space, O. & Co. Games
- Publisher - Out of Space, O. & Co. Games
First Contact Storyboard, PRAGMATA
- Artist(s) - Capcom PRAGMATA Team
- Developer - Capcom Co., Ltd.
- Publisher - Capcom Co., Ltd.
For more details see the Game Maker Sketchbook website.
Inspired? See our guides to the best game art tools and the best laptops for game development.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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