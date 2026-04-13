Check out this game art director's comic-inspired aesthetic
Choi Keun Hoon is creating her own animated universe.
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Choi Keun Hoon is a game art director from South Korea whose work emphasises primary bold tones and a comic-inspired aesthetic to convey feelings. She is currently developing her own animated universe.
Below she tells us about three examples of her work. For more inspiration, see our other features on digital artists.
Coco's Adventure
“This piece marks the beginning of an adventure series. It explores the animation-inspired visual style I want to keep developing.”
The Reading Pilot
“A pilot character from my Coco project. Here, I wanted to experiment with a more detailed and dense painting style.”
The Young Witch at Dawn
“This piece reinterprets a photograph I found some time ago with my own colour palette. I wanted to capture a slightly rough and expressive visual style.”
You can see more of her work on her Instagram account.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
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