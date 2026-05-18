This artist uses ink to recreate the look of 19th century engravings
Joshua Striker explores dark fantasy worlds of overwhelming scale.
Joshua Striker is a self-taught pen-and-ink artist based in Lakeland, Florida. His work draws on the engraving traditions of the 19th century French artist Gustave Doré and the detailed pen and ink artwork of Franklin Booth and Bernie Wrightson. He explores dark fantasy landscapes where solitary figures inhabit worlds of overwhelming scale and quiet dread.
Below, Joshua shows us five examples of his work. If you're inspired, see our guide to the best pens for artists and our pen drawing techniques and tips.
Golden dust
“Here is an ancient stone arch situated on a clifftop, with a figure who is too small to matter standing right there in front of it. Some things predate meaning.”
Autonomy
“A giant anatomical heart suspended over a city built entirely in its shadow. No one knows what it is. No one questions it. They just built around it and called it sacred.”
Isolation
"A gothic viaduct spans a mountain gorge, with a single figure beneath it. I’m drawn to spaces so big that they make tiny figures almost disappear".
Eternal
“A sorcerer faces off against a dragon in a collapsed canyon. The dragon is enormous, but the powerful sorcerer doesn’t care.”
Passenger
“A figure on a path heading towards something that has no business existing in the landscape. I wasn’t interested in explaining the portal; I just wanted to attempt to convey the approach to it.”
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You can see more of Joshua's work on his Instagram profile.
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