Finding the right digital canvas to showcase your art can be tricky. I love InkPoster’s paper-like display for its wireless ePaper and E Ink tech. It's been on my wall for six months, and its battery is still going, but it costs a lot.
So if you can't afford the InkPoster, what to do? You can read our roundup of the best digital frames, or scroll down to see the affordable frames that have caught my eye; some are even on sale, and some make use of a similar e-ink tech to the market-leading InkPoser (cheaper and looks great).
You will also find the Samsung Frame TV here, reduced to
$1,097.99 from $897.99. It's not my favourite, as it sits in that awkward TV-OLED-do-it-all space, but if you want the option to watch TV and show art, this is the one. My preferred frames are low-cost-to-run e-ink models, like the InkPoster; these are dedicated digital art frames designed to showcase art and come with apps full of classic art collections to load and stream. Take a look…