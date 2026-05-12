Finding the right digital canvas to showcase your art can be tricky. I love InkPoster’s paper-like display for its wireless ePaper and E Ink tech. It's been on my wall for six months, and its battery is still going, but it costs a lot.

So if you can't afford the InkPoster, what to do? You can read our roundup of the best digital frames, or scroll down to see the affordable frames that have caught my eye; some are even on sale, and some make use of a similar e-ink tech to the market-leading InkPoser (cheaper and looks great).