This artist brings classical painting influences to digital art modelled in Blender

Pierre Deschamps is a concept artist for video games and films. He has worked for various studios, including Unit, Mathematic and Mood, and has been involved with IPs such as D&D, Jurassic World and Destiny. His biggest passions are storytelling and retro-futurism.

Pierre works using Photoshop, Blender, ZBrush and Octane. Below, he tells us about four examples of his art.

Insect Anglers

(Image credit: Pierre Deschamp)

“A planet where people are angling for insects for their protein. The angler’s speeder was built from found objects, and fishes for insects with ropes and pulleys.”

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Carbon Dioxide Collector

(Image credit: Pierre Deschamp)

“Here, I modelled assets and rendered them in Blender, before photobashing the environment. Then I painted smudges on top to give the whole piece consistency.”

Whistle City

(Image credit: Pierre Deschamp)

“This project depicts an ancient civilisation powered by windy magical tech. Castle In The Sky was a big influence, as was the Roman empire and ancient Greeks.”

The Sleep

(Image credit: Pierre Deschamp)

“This image mixes various influences, from Napoleonic costumes to samurai armour. I wanted the composition to evoke old, mythological paintings.”

You can see more of Pierre's work on his ArtStation profile.

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