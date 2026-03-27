This artist brings classical painting influences to digital art modelled in Blender

Inspiration
By published

Pierre Deschamps has a passion for storytelling and retro-futurism.

Pierre Deschamps is a concept artist for video games and films. He has worked for various studios, including Unit, Mathematic and Mood, and has been involved with IPs such as D&D, Jurassic World and Destiny. His biggest passions are storytelling and retro-futurism.

Pierre works using Photoshop, Blender, ZBrush and Octane. Below, he tells us about four examples of his art.

Insect Anglers

Digital art

(Image credit: Pierre Deschamp)

“A planet where people are angling for insects for their protein. The angler’s speeder was built from found objects, and fishes for insects with ropes and pulleys.”

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Carbon Dioxide Collector

Digital art

(Image credit: Pierre Deschamp)

“Here, I modelled assets and rendered them in Blender, before photobashing the environment. Then I painted smudges on top to give the whole piece consistency.”

Whistle City

Digital art

(Image credit: Pierre Deschamp)

“This project depicts an ancient civilisation powered by windy magical tech. Castle In The Sky was a big influence, as was the Roman empire and ancient Greeks.”

The Sleep

Digital art

(Image credit: Pierre Deschamp)

“This image mixes various influences, from Napoleonic costumes to samurai armour. I wanted the composition to evoke old, mythological paintings.”

You can see more of Pierre's work on his ArtStation profile.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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