This artist brings classical painting influences to digital art modelled in Blender
Pierre Deschamps has a passion for storytelling and retro-futurism.
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Pierre Deschamps is a concept artist for video games and films. He has worked for various studios, including Unit, Mathematic and Mood, and has been involved with IPs such as D&D, Jurassic World and Destiny. His biggest passions are storytelling and retro-futurism.
Pierre works using Photoshop, Blender, ZBrush and Octane. Below, he tells us about four examples of his art.
Insect Anglers
“A planet where people are angling for insects for their protein. The angler’s speeder was built from found objects, and fishes for insects with ropes and pulleys.”Article continues below
Carbon Dioxide Collector
“Here, I modelled assets and rendered them in Blender, before photobashing the environment. Then I painted smudges on top to give the whole piece consistency.”
Whistle City
“This project depicts an ancient civilisation powered by windy magical tech. Castle In The Sky was a big influence, as was the Roman empire and ancient Greeks.”
The Sleep
“This image mixes various influences, from Napoleonic costumes to samurai armour. I wanted the composition to evoke old, mythological paintings.”
You can see more of Pierre's work on his ArtStation profile.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
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