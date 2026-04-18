See this artist's super-vibrant takes on Alice in Wonderland and Hearthstone
Kseniia Semenova creates stylised fantasy art with character-driven storytelling.
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Kseniia Semenova is a freelance digital illustrator based in Switzerland. Working in Photoshop and Blender, she focuses on stylised fantasy art and character-driven storytelling. Inspired by games like World of Warcraft, she uses expressive lighting to create atmospheric scenes.
Check out four examples of her work below. For more inspiration, see our other features on digital artists. If you need the tools for your own work, see our guide to the best digital art software.
In Danger
“This is illustration is part of a personal project exploring my own fantasy world, inspired by the idea of a wandering circus. The characters I designed represent small fragments of this larger universe.”
Underweb Sorceress
“A Hearthstone-inspired fan art featuring a creature in a magical cave environment. I focused on stylised shapes, glowing magical effects and a vibrant palette to capture the whimsical fantasy atmosphere of the game.”
Alice in Wonderland
“This is a redraw of my older Alice in Wonderland illustration. I revisited the concept to improve the composition, colours and atmosphere, aiming to create a more polished and cohesive version of the scene.”
Shattered Sunblade
“This illustration was created for a fan challenge inspired by the world of Hearthstone. The concept explores an alternative take on the character’s path while staying within the game’s stylised fantasy aesthetic.”
You can see more of Kseniia's work on her ArtStation profile.
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